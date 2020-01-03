Why Obama, Bush and Bibi are all said to have killed Qassem Soleimani

Loading...

Until the Trump administration detonated him in Baghdad in the dark before dawn on Friday morning, Qassem Soleimani had made the very fact of his survival part of his considerable mysticism . The powerful Iranian general commanded forces that had become the bane of Iran’s adversaries abroad, particularly in the United States and Israel. Yet he came and went unharmed on the Middle East war fronts.

In fact, conscious decisions were made under the George W. Bush administration, even when Soleimani was in the crosshairs, not to pull the trigger. General Stanley McChrystal wrote last year he had been shot in 2007 but let Soleimani go: "The decision not to act is often the hardest one to take – and it is not always fair. "

Ali Khedery, a former American adviser to Iraq, told the Daily Beast that not hitting Soleimani when they had the chance was "huge frustration for me and many of my colleagues".

"I remember during the influx [of Iraqi troops from 2007] sitting with Ambassador Ryan Crocker and [general] David Petraeus and saying," Wouldn't it be a shame if Soleimani came up against One of its own VETs, "added Khedery, using the acronym for Explosively-Formed Projectiles, Iranian-made bombs that killed dozens and dozens of American soldiers in Iraq." But obviously, that’s was a decision that had to be made personally by the President because of its implications. "

Under the Barack Obama administration, the assassination of the most famous general of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps does not appear to have been taken seriously.

There has never been a manhunt, according to Derek Chollet, assistant secretary of defense from 2012 to 2015. "To my knowledge, there has never been a decision" We have to go find that guy and get him back. ""

No one could begin to be sure what would happen if Soleimani was killed, and no scenario seemed good. And at that time, the priority was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon without having to go to war. The murder of Soleimani could have thwarted the negotiations.

The math was pretty straightforward, says Chollet: "Do the potential risks of such an action outweigh the gain of getting him out of the battlefield?" The answer was yes.

According to Patricia Ravalgi, who served as a civilian analyst with the United States Central Command from 2008 to 2019, operational concerns have exceeded the possibilities of dismissal from Soleimani. Military planners and politicians in Washington often feared that with Iranian-backed militias and American troops operating nearby in Iraq, particularly during campaigns against the so-called Islamic State, Soleimani would be in the wrong place at the wrong time. , get killed by accident, "and all hell would be unleashed."

"There were even wishful thinking that Soleimani would stay further away from Iraq, to ​​prevent such an accident from happening," says Ravalgi.

But why didn't the Israelis target Soleimani?

According to Soleimani, in an interview given just three months ago, they did.

Speaking to Iranian television last year, elite Quds Force Chief Quds of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that Israeli planes had targeted him and the Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in 2006, while Soleimani commanded forces in Beirut during the Second Lebanon War.

"Israeli spy planes were constantly flying over our heads," he said at the start of his war story.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, had its situation room in the heart of Dahiyeh, a neighborhood in Beirut, and the Israelis "watched every move," said Soleimani.

Then late at night, he and Imad Mughniyeh, the most notorious terrorist in Hezbollah, decided to put Nasrallah in safety in a separate building. Shortly after their arrival, two Israeli bombings struck nearby, he said.

"We thought these two bombings were about to be followed by a third … so we decided to get out of this building. We didn't have a car and the silence was complete, just the planes of the Israeli regime flying over Dahiyeh, "he recalls.

Soleimani said he hid under a tree with Nasrallah from what appeared to be heat-seeking drones while Mughniyeh was looking for a car. Afraid that the car would also be followed, they finally changed cars in an underground garage, which would have confused the Israelis.

Mughniyeh's luck did not last long. He was detonated in Damascus in 2008 in an operation later awarded jointly to the CIA and the Mossad of Israel.

"We need de-escalation, and this is the mother of all escalations."

– Iraqi official

An Israeli military officer familiar with Israel's readiness in Iran told the Daily Beast that when the Americans released Soleimani this week, "it was not a surprise, not really."

The officer, who spoke without attribution because he was not allowed to speak to the media, said that there had been previous Israeli and American efforts to eliminate Soleimani, well that it is not clear to what extent the plans had advanced.

The Obama administration "asked us not to continue," he said. "It was clear that the implications could be far greater than a localized war, the repercussions could affect the whole world."

This time, "we are not involved in the American operation," said the Israeli officer. "But the Iranians have always put us together, the great Satan and the little Satan. You see people on the streets shouting death to America and death to Israel. Could we potentially be affected? Of course. We are secondary, considered as a proxy for the United States. "

On Friday, in Trump's remarks from his Mar-a-Lago complex, he said, "We took action last night to stop a war. We have taken no steps to start a war. "

But as his predecessors understood, the decision to assassinate Soleimani opened the door to the unknown and the unknowable.

"We need de-escalation," a worried Iraqi official told The Daily Beast, "and she is the mother of all escalations."

—With additional reporting by Spencer Ackerman

