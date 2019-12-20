Loading...

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Aviator 2020 is a car manufactured by Lincoln. You can buy it if you live in warm weather and you can buy it if you live in cold weather. But if you live in a cold place, where snow and ice are common in the winter, Lincoln's solution to make things a little easier is the heating brushes. Cold! But, Lincoln, let me ask you this. Why didn't you just heat the whole car?

The windshield wiper system is called Advanced VisioBlade and is intended to keep the windshield free of accumulation of ice and dirt, according to a press release. To do this, spray windshield washer fluid through integrated nozzles found on the flat blades. Unlike traditional cars that dispense windshield washer fluid from a jet in front of the windshield, these nozzles spray against the blade, which apparently uses half the amount of fluid but distributes it more efficiently.

These elegant blades also have a heating element, so you will not have to be so aware of parking overnight with them raised so they do not freeze the next morning. Lincoln's own tests show that these blades can be heated from temperatures below zero to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in just four minutes.

So, yes, your windshield can now clear more quickly, which gives you its visibility back much faster. Supposedly.

But there is still the problem of the accumulation of snow and ice in the side windows, the rear window, the roof and the mirrors. Does Lincoln really expect his customers to remove snow and ice? When the car already has an elegant windshield wiper system that can clean the windshield? And we've all seen idiots who don't bother to remove snow from the top of their cars. You don't want your customers to be guilty of this, do you, Lincoln?

Heated windshield wiper, excellent. Why not just heat the entire car? It only has small heaters everywhere that heat the car from temperatures below zero to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in four minutes. Melt the ice and snow. Connect it to the car's remote start system so people don't even have to wait in the cold while this happens. They can continue with their morning routines.

Build the aviator. Build it stronger. Hotter

