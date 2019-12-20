Why is Tekashi 6ix9ine an easy sketch for a court artist?

Loading...

When it comes to sketches in the courtroom, Tekashi 6ix9ine was not difficult for veteran artist Jane Rosenberg, who has been at the rapper's trial, which ended in a two-year sentence for her role in Nine Trey Gansta Bloods early This week.

"There are definitely specific challenges when it comes to drawing celebrities," Rosenberg told Page Six during one of his rare days off this week. "Tekashi, he wasn't one of the hardest, because he has all that writing about him. No one else has that!

She continued: "People who do not have any kind of thing other than holding on to their similarity: that is more difficult to achieve in a very fast situation. Beautiful women tend to be more difficult for me because their appearance is more subtle ".

Rosenberg says that it begins with the structure of a subject, starting with his head, adding detailed details, such as Tekashi tattoos at the end.

"They were very difficult to see!" He said, and explained that he uses special binoculars with prescription lenses that wrap around his head. "I'm sitting far away, so it was hard to read what some of the tattoos were. I could see the big & # 39; 69 & # 39; on his forehead, but I was really looking to see what those little things were in his arms."

The court's sketches date back to the 1935 trial on the kidnapping and murder of the young son of aviator Charles Lindbergh. The media circus surrounding the case, and the loud cameras and bright flashes that flooded the courtroom, caused the American Bar Association to ban cameras in court. Today, states have increasingly allowed the use of the camera in the courts and some federal courts have also allowed the use of cameras.

Rosenberg, who also specializes in oil paintings in New York plein air, was "a hungry artist" before becoming a court artist. He appeared at the night court at 100 Center Street, thanks to some friendly lawyers, and took a station drawing "prostitutes and everything that came up."

"This was in 1980. I think my first job was with WNBC … I went home and saw it on my little black and white television," he told us. "They paid me, I called my parents and said:" I'm on TV, look! "I was very excited, it was a big problem."

Rosenberg gets most of his income from his judicial work on demand. She says that the "scene" of the court's sketch artist is very competitive "because there is no longer exclusivity," and an artist can sell her work to multiple outlets. However, he adds that changes in the technology of the courtroom have really made his work more difficult.

"The courtrooms have become a nightmare for me, because now there is a lot of equipment," Rosenberg said. "They didn't used to have computer monitors that blocked my view everywhere, and they've made bigger podiums … there's just more stuff blocking me!"

Another occupational hazard is the occasional rubbing with viral fame, as Rosenberg learned in 2015, when his sketch by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went viral on social media, and commentators compared his interpretation of Brady with the hunchback of Notre Dame or they suggested that she "[drew] with her eyes closed".

"I got a lot of cyber bullying [by Tom Brady's sketch]," Rosenberg recalled. “There were people who loved him and people who hated him. If you were a Patriots fan, you were mad at me; If you were a Giants fan, you loved me. I didn't even know who it was! It was one of those hard-to-get images; he was looking up and then looking down at his phone "

She added: “Actually, [when the image went viral], my website went crazy and the company that hosted it charged me more money because the bandwidth I was using increased. That probably won't happen this time. "

