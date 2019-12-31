Why I did not donate to the rural fire department

Loading...

All governments have done it. State governments, for example, have long left firefighting volunteers in countries (but not cities). And have long underfunded the maintenance of public schools, believing that parents and citizens can be left to fill the gap. But this has been a particular trick of the federal coalition government, as it finds it difficult to reduce its budget to a surplus when there are costly and time-consuming tax cuts to cover.

If you are wondering why, despite his regret at having taken a break abroad, his spin doctors tried to keep it secret and his freely given "thoughts and prayers", Scott Morrison remained adamant for so long that all that was needed was already being done. to help firefighters is because he knows that too much generosity on the part of the federal government could see his precious budget surplus wiped out.

Since its election in 2013, this government has insisted that the budget return to the surplus by reducing public spending, not by explicit tax increases (the hidden tax increases caused by the slide slices are acceptable, of course, because bettors don't notice them).

His first budget in 2014 was a long-term plan to improve the budget by what bureaucrats call "cost transfer". Much of the cost of health and education was to be transferred to state budgets. Some had to be transferred to your household budget via the $ 7 fee for doctor visits. This budget was so badly received that most of these plans were canceled. But Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and his accountants have continued to limit the growth of public spending in pennies in a way that voters would not notice or oppose.

They became dependent on welfare "at their lowest level in 30 years" not by encouraging the unemployed to find employment, but by using small excuses to suspend payment of daily benefits. How do these unhappy people live without money to live? They fall back on their families or go cap-in-hand to Salvos or Vinnies. You understand? Federal authorities pass the costs on to charities – the same community groups whose grants they cut.

According to a recent staff survey of its members by the Australian Council of Social Service, 76% of homeless shelter staff reported an increase in demand, as did 71% of those who provided financial advice and support (aka money). . Survey respondents said that unmet demand naturally had negative impacts on the community. When people fall through the cracks, they can end up in hospitals or the justice system (cost shifting to the states).

I’ve read about the number of small country towns that depend on newly created charities for their water supply. More broadly, the desire to limit public spending encourages politicians to ignore reports warning of imminent problems and to postpone problems to the future. Some of the foreseen problems do not materialize, but many eventually reach the point of crisis and can no longer be ignored.

Royal Commission on Seniors' Care reveals shocking results of attempt to keep government small by relying on for-profit providers, under-spending on home care and respect rules by police institutions.

Which brings us back to our truly heroic volunteer firefighters. Morrison's reluctant decision to pay them $ 300 a day for up to 20 days is the least he can do to acknowledge their loss of income (or annual leave) while serving their community.

His reluctance – and concern to point out that it is not a salary payment – is understandable, however. The behavioral economics are clear: paying people to do what they once did without payment can kill the motivation to donate your services for noble reasons. Morrison stressed that this response to a problem of unprecedented severity should not be considered as a precedent.

Good luck with that. If climate change makes drought, heat waves, and bush fires more and more frequent, the horrific events of this summer will become a regular event – which means that the days when bush fire fighting is left to unpaid volunteers are counted.

Ross Gittins is the economic editor of the Herald.

