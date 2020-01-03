Loading...

Seeing firecrackers on TV is nothing more than seeing them in real life. Fireworks on TV aren't very attractive compared to the experience of seeing them live, with dull colors and muted explosions. At best, they look flat and boring. In the worst case, they can look like poorly rendered CGI.

A recent Wired UK article explains why it is so difficult to create fireworks, even on modern TVs with high-end color processing and 4K displays. As it turns out, fireworks are almost the worst scenario that technology can capture. They combine dark sky and black background with high-intensity, high-contrast light, which makes it very difficult to capture them in the dynamic range of modern television sets.

For those who are still annoyed by the fact that LCDs have replaced CRTs, CRTs may offer better dynamic range than LCDs, but this does not completely solve the problem in this case. Some of the most common chemical compounds in fireworks emit wavelengths of light that are not "physically perceptible" on many televisions, presumably because most television programs are still broadcast in SDR format and the older Rec. 709 color scale.

A television with 100 percent Rec. 709 coverage (corresponds to the color range of SRGB) can only reproduce the colors in the left triangle, while a display with full recording capacity. 2020 would have a much wider range of colors. Currently, even top-end displays only reach about 80 percent of Rec. 2020 with 85-90 percent expected by the end of the year. Unfortunately, this is not the only problem with fireworks. Wired UK's article refers to the rate at which European television cameras record at 50 frames per second before realizing that fireworks explode much faster in real life. A television show is not fast enough to capture the actual appearance of fireworks. The MPEG-2 and H.264 standards use coding methods that can lead to further loss of detail. Black areas of the screen are also generally more prone to compression artifacts, which can exacerbate image quality problems.

I thought the problem might be exaggerated, but if you watch videos of New Years fireworks, you can definitely see the problems. Around 1:30 a.m. in this video, it's much harder to see the fireworks explode overhead when the light is reflected from the smoke. If you've ever seen fireworks in real life, you know that the Mark 1 Eyeball naturally better compensates for these factors. I can't say I searched for the best fireworks video on YouTube, but the video above was much better than some of the alternatives. For example, this video shows quite well the problem with frame rate and compression artifacts.

The video above may not be the best case, but it is far from the worst. With their perfect black tones, OLED panels offer better viewing conditions, but the limits of the color gamut and the video stream will affect the viewing of fireworks celebrations. Granted, most people don't do that very often – July 4th would be the only time I think Americans could hear fireworks – but it's interesting to see a discussion of all the reasons why the content is so looks arm. It is not just a technological factor, but several interrelated problems that together create the problem.

