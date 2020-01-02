Why does the Census Bureau encourage laws that facilitate the divorce of people?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Laws that make divorce quick and easy are good for society, according to an article published by the US Census Bureau. UU. But that contradicts previous findings about the long-term effects of divorce on children.

The report, published on December 18, said there are "positive effects" when countries facilitate the dissolution of a marriage, and that these laws reduce suicide and domestic abuse rates, and increase marriage rates.

“In addition, it has been shown that laws that guarantee generous financial compensation after divorce increase first births among women with higher education. Knowing that they will be compensated for the loss of wages reduces the risk of leaving the labor market to have children, "wrote Misty L. Heggeness, economist and senior advisor to the Directorate of Research and Methodology of the Census Bureau.

But studies on the subject are not unanimous, and some question why the Census Bureau, which exists to collect information about the United States and its citizens, is evaluating a historically controversial issue.

"I am simply amazed that the US Census Bureau takes a clear position on one side of a family policy issue on which there is legitimate debate among family scholars," said W. Bradford Wilcox, Project Director National Marriage and professor of sociology. at the University of Virginia.

Heggeness used his own research to argue that reducing wait times and laws that grant economic power to housewives improved social outcomes in Chile. Because the divorce was only legalized there in 2004, the country is a "living laboratory" for investigation.

Here is why he says that the laws that facilitate divorce are better for all family members, and what other marriage experts are saying about the Census Bureau article.

"America counts"

The report, entitled "The positive side of divorce?", Is part of "America Counts", a collection of articles published in conjunction with the 2020 census. Most are directly related to data collected by the Census Bureau, like "By 2030, all baby boomers will be 65 years of age or older" and "Enrollment in school: get off college, go to graduate school."

However, the divorce report is not derived from Census Bureau data, but from various investigations that support laws that facilitate divorce. The author writes that such laws result in other social changes, such as more women working outside the home and a reduction in the number of children born to couples.

Investigators face challenges to study divorce and its effects, Heggeness said, because they cannot prove that the results are caused by the divorce and not by other factors. But the legalization of divorce in Chile in 2004 made the country an ideal setting for ongoing investigation, especially because the laws there were written to favor housewives, he wrote.

For example, in Chile, a mother who stays at home whose marriage is broken is entitled to compensation for her years of work at home, comparable to what she would have done in the market in her chosen profession.

"This meant that a woman who studied law, married her college girlfriend, had children and divorced five years later was entitled to five years of past due wages of her spouse equivalent to what a lawyer would have done during that time, "Heggeness wrote.

The law also established child support for children 21 years old or younger, or 28 years old or younger if the child is enrolled in college.

But the waiting times to divorce Chilean couples are not equal, since each municipality in the country sets its own schedules. This allowed Heggeness and other researchers to examine disparities in waiting times along with school enrollment.

“When family laws change property rights and provide payments directly to women upon divorce, it has been shown that wives invest more in quality education for their children and in education in general. Their free time increases and they start working more, decreasing the time they spend on housework, such as cleaning and cooking, "Heggeness wrote.

And the laws that allow a quick divorce can help a person, man or woman, get out of an abusive marriage by reducing the associated costs, he said. They also reduce "opportunity costs," or compensation for divorce instead of getting married, by making the threat of divorce more credible, he said, which could, in some cases, ultimately save the marriage.

“Credibility, in this case, is measured by the distance between the time a housewife threatens the divorce and the time when the divorce can be updated. The shorter the distance, the more credible the threat is, ”Heggeness wrote in his study, which will be published in March 2020 in the Journal of Development Economics.

"Less than ideal"

The report recognizes that divorce can be difficult for all parties involved and lead to "less than ideal welfare results". But Heggeness says that laws that make divorce easier to obtain do not result in more divorces, as some sociologists once feared.

Stephanie Coontz, marriage historian and director of research and public education at the Council of Contemporary Families, agreed and noted that the divorce rate in the United States is the lowest in 40 years.

According to the National Center for Family and Marriage Research at Bowling Green University, 22.6 out of every 1,000 marriages ended in divorce in 1979. The rate has decreased by almost 30% since then, falling to 15.7 divorces per 1,000 marriages in 2018. However, there are considerable differences by state: the Arkansas rate is 25.9%; that of North Dakota, 8.7%. Utah is in the middle, with 16.1%].

Coontz also confirmed that another "advantage" of easy-to-obtain divorce is that it reduces rates of domestic abuse and suicide, as Heggeness wrote.

The adoption of no-fault divorce is also associated with a decrease in wives who kill their husbands, Coontz said. But, he added, this does not mean that such laws protect marriage.

"What they do is give the person who is most dissatisfied with the extra bargaining power of marriage, while the laws that make divorce more difficult give bargaining power to the person who wants the marriage to remain as it is," he said. Coontz

Sometimes, the availability of an easy divorce saves a marriage; For example, if the dissatisfied person can pressure the other partner to negotiate or change. But these laws also reduce the options of the person who wants the marriage to continue and exclude delays that could cause people to reconsider the divorce.

"On the other hand, there is little evidence that long waiting periods really make people think," Coontz said.

No individual impact

In 2004, Jonathan Gruber, an economist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, used 40 years of census data to examine the results of children who had grown up in states where divorce was allowed without the consent of both parties.

Gruber then wrote that in states with unilateral divorce, children became adults who were "less educated, have lower family incomes, get married earlier but separate more often and are more likely to commit adult suicide." In an email to Deseret News, he said that the Census Bureau article, which is linked to his study, does not change his position.

“That is literally the opposite of the conclusion I draw in my study. I find that making divorce laws more flexible is bad for children's results, ”said Gruber.

Wilcox of the University of Virginia said he was disappointed that the Census Bureau published "an amazingly one-sided report" and that doing so "unnecessarily politicizes the important work of the Census Bureau."

"The investigation into the divorce law does not begin to point in one direction, since this report would falsely lead the casual reader to conclude," said Wilcox.

In a statement, the Census Bureau said it does not take a stand on issues or issues, but "provides data-driven research results that policy makers can use to inform their policy formulation decisions."

Coontz said that while most people assume that divorce is uniformly bad, "it is important that they know that the impact of divorce is more variable than they think."

For example, he said, one study found that aggressiveness and intimidation increased in 18% of children after their parents divorced, but the same study showed a decrease in aggressiveness and intimidation in 14%, and no Change in the rest of the children.

Similarly, another study found that 24% of children whose parents had divorced had a decrease in reading scores, while 19% had increases and the rest saw no change.

Heggeness argues that the impact of divorce on children can be reduced, or even positive, when governments enact divorce laws that favor women, and especially housewives, as research shows that women spend more on the education and clothing of children than men.

“Legal changes in marriage and divorce laws that change power toward family members who are more likely to invest in public household assets can have a positive effect on outcomes such as educational achievement. This, in turn, can advance economic development, ”Heggeness wrote.