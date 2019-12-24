Why do we kiss under the mistletoe?

Loading...

This is how kissing under the mistletoe became a Christmas tradition

The meaning behind this is fascinating.

Updated: 8:40 AM EST December 24, 2019

Every year, when December arrives, we carry out countless Christmas traditions that precede us all. Christmas trees have been a thing since 16th-century Germany. The averages can be credited to the days of St. Nicholas. But the whole idea of ​​kissing under the mistletoe began before any of that. The romantic act that brings together so many couples in Hallmark's Christmas movies (and sometimes in real life) has its roots in Norse mythology, and the plant itself has had a cultural significance for much longer. In the days of the ancient Druids (around the 3rd century BC), the mistletoe was highly prized for its healing properties. It was used to treat many ailments, but the fact that it flourished even in the harsh winter weather led to the belief that it could cure infertility. When the mistletoe was growing in the oaks, people held a religious ceremony that consisted of cutting the plants and sacrificing two white bulls in the hope that their god blesses the mistletoe berries. Berries would be used to create an elixir that is believed to cure all poisons and make any person or animal fertile. The whole issue of kisses did not occur until centuries later (during the Middle Ages), when the Scandinavians shared the stories of the Nordic gods. We have to thank Goddess Frigg for the mistletoe who assumed even more a loving association. According to the myth, Odin, the god of wisdom, and his wife, Frigg, had a son named Baldur who was prophesied to be killed. Frigg met with all living things (plants and animals), urging them not to harm their son. He forgot to approach the mistletoe unpretentiously and without threats, which the evil Loki used to forge the spear that knocked down Baldur. The tears that Frigg cried on his son became the berries that can be found in the mistletoe, and since that day he denounced that the plant would never be used as a weapon. Instead, it would be a symbol of love, and he promised to kiss anyone who walked under him. During this period, people would stay under the mistletoe trying to reconcile after an argument. So where does Christmas come into play? Dickens, of course. It is not entirely clear how or when the mistletoe was first attracted to all Christmas festivities, but its first mention seems to come from the work of Charles Dickens and Washington Irving in the days of Victorian England. Dickens mentions the kisses under the mistletoe in "The Pickwick Papers" and Irving's "Christmas Eve" provided a little more detail. The people of the time decorated their homes with kissing balls (also known as kissing branches), which were made of evergreen leaves, ribbons, ornaments and, of course, mistletoe. The rule was that if they caught a young woman standing under one of these balls, she could not refuse a kiss, or else she would not marry the following year. It was also customary for a berry to be torn from the ball with each kiss that occurred under it. Mistletoe may not be such a large presence in Christmas decoration these days (after all, it is poisonous), but its rich history makes it much more interesting than a dancing Santa doll.

Every year, when December arrives, we carry out countless Christmas traditions that precede us all. Christmas trees have been a thing since 16th-century Germany. The averages can be credited to the days of St. Nicholas. But the whole idea of ​​kissing under the mistletoe began before any of that.

The romantic act that brings together so many couples in Hallmark's Christmas movies (and sometimes in real life) has its roots in Norse mythology, and the plant itself has had a cultural significance for much longer.

In the days of the ancient Druids (around the 3rd century BC), the mistletoe was highly prized for its healing properties. It was used to treat many ailments, but the fact that it flourished even in the harsh winter weather led to the belief that it could cure infertility. When the mistletoe was growing in the oaks, people held a religious ceremony that consisted of cutting the plants and sacrificing two white bulls in the hope that their god blesses the mistletoe berries. Berries would be used to create an elixir that is believed to cure all poisons and make any person or animal fertile. The whole issue of kisses did not occur until centuries later (during the Middle Ages), when the Scandinavians shared the stories of the Nordic gods.

We have to thank Goddess Frigg for the mistletoe that assumes even more a loving association. According to the myth, Odin, the god of wisdom, and his wife, Frigg, had a son named Baldur who was prophesied to be killed. Frigg met with all living things (plants and animals), urging them not to harm their son. He forgot to approach the mistletoe unpretentiously and without threats, which the evil Loki used to forge the spear that knocked down Baldur.

The tears that Frigg cried on his son became the berries that can be found in the mistletoe, and since that day he denounced that the plant would never be used as a weapon. Instead, it would be a symbol of love, and he promised to kiss anyone who walked under him. During this period, people would stay under the mistletoe trying to reconcile after an argument.

So where does Christmas come into play? Dickens, of course.

It is not entirely clear how or when the mistletoe was first introduced in all Christmas festivities, but its first mention seems to come from the work of Charles Dickens and Washington Irving in the days of Victorian England. Dickens mentions the kisses under the mistletoe in "The Pickwick Papers" and Irving's "Christmas Eve" provided a little more detail.

The people of the time decorated their homes with kissing balls (also known as kissing branches), which were made of evergreen leaves, ribbons, ornaments and, of course, mistletoe. The rule was that if they caught a young woman standing under one of these balls, she could not refuse a kiss, or else she would not marry the following year. It was also customary for a berry to be torn from the ball with each kiss that occurred under it.

Mistletoe may not be such a large presence in Christmas decoration these days (after all, it is poisonous), but its rich history makes it much more interesting than a dancing Santa doll.

. (tagsToTranslate) mistletoe (t) meaning of mistletoe (t) origin of mistletoe (t) why we kiss under the mistletoe (t) mistletoe kiss that means (t) where the mistletoe tradition comes from (t) Christmas traditions ( t) older Christmas traditions (t) healing table (t) perennial content (t) seasonal content