Why do we keep remaking "Little Women"?

Loading...

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh in Columbia Pictures & # 39; LITTLE WOMEN. The | Wilson Webb / Columbia Pictures

One hundred and fifty years and more than a dozen film and television adaptations later, what still attracts the public to the "story" of the "girls" of Louisa May Alcott?

Greta Gerwig does not hide her love for "Little Women".

The acclaimed filmmaker behind "Lady Bird" of 2017 (and now the most recent in a line of adaptations of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel) recently spoke in front of a British audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gerwig joked that while there are many great British novels, Americans "only have two:" Little Women "and" Moby Dick. "

She added: "And I wasn't interested in doing & # 39; Moby Dick & # 39;".

Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women," of which she is a director and screenwriter, opens in theaters on December 25, but has been generating excitement for months. Early critics have hailed him as a "new classic," while others call him "the biggest" little women "in cinema."

This is high praise, considering that Gerwig's film is the seventh film adaptation of "Little Women" since 1917. This does not include television and theater adaptations, of which there are several. Two of these adaptations were released as recently as 2018.

It may not be surprising that "Little Women" has retained its popularity, even 150 years after the first publication of the novel. The book was a success from the beginning, a sales success that generated multiple sequels and made Alcott a celebrity almost overnight.

Alcott was "an industry in itself within the American publication," according to Mark Gallagher, a PhD candidate at UCLA who will co-chair a panel for the Louisa May Alcott Society at the American Literature Association Conference next year.

“We want something different. We want to have something to offer teenagers that is not just "adolescence is pain." – Julie Pfeiffer, English teacher at the University of Hollins

And according to a recent Vulture article, in a time before superheroes and Jedi, "Little Women" was "the original super franchise."

The story of four sisters who grew up after the Civil War has captivated readers and film audiences for more than a century. What has kept "Little Women" alive for so long? And, as Gerwig's latest iteration joins the "franchise," will history continue to maintain its power over new generations of audiences?

"It's not a bit sensational, but simple and true"

Alcott did not intend to write "Little Women." In fact, the only reason she wrote it was due to the strong pressure of an editor, Thomas Niles, who wanted her to write a "girl's story."

"I never liked girls, nor did I meet many, except my sisters," Alcott wrote in his diary after Niles approached him, according to The New Yorker.

However, the Alcott family needed money, so in 1868, despite its skepticism, it was launched into the novel that would become the first half of what we now know as "Little Women."

Wilson Webb / Columbia Pictures

Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson in "The Little Women" by Greta Gerwig.

The book quickly took off beyond your expectations. His first series of 2,000 published copies sold out in a matter of weeks, and Alcott became an instant celebrity.

"People begin to come and look at the Alcotts," he wrote in his diary, the year he published the sequel to "Little Women" (now included in the original novel as "Part Two"), according to Vanity Fair. "Reporters roam the place to look at the author, who dodges the forest."

Alcott grew up as one of the four girls, so both the characters and the events of the novel are largely based on their childhood experiences. He later wrote about "Little Women," according to Vanity Fair: "It reads better than I expected. It's not a bit sensational, but simple and true."

The "sensational" stories were in vogue at the time "Little Women" was written. In fact, Alcott wrote many of those stories: gothic romances with titles like "Pauline's passion and punishment" and "A long chase of fatal love," although he published them under a pseudonym.

But "Little Women" was something different.

The stories written for and about girls before "Little Women" were often sensational or too sentimental. The story of the March sisters, however, had a sense of realism.

"Under the iconic picture of the March sisters huddled around their Marmee, there is the threat of poverty and the violence of war," Gallagher said. “These anxieties are taken to the background. The girls they fight the most are themselves. "

The central themes of the book include "the ways in which girls learn from each other to turn their personal vices into virtues," Gallagher said, "as well as the redeeming love of the family and the desire for freedom from the duties and responsibilities of one". particularly those placed in women.

"These are universal themes."

"A different model" for girls

"Little Women" is, in many ways, a story of coming of age: the novel begins when girls are in their teens and continues until adulthood, marriage and motherhood. But just as "Little Women" was different from some of the books that preceded it, it has remained different from many books that followed.

During the twentieth century, novels for and about girls changed from the model of "Little Women" and other books of the nineteenth century, according to Julie Pfeiffer, professor of English at the University of Hollins and author of an upcoming book on fiction teenagers. in the 19th century.

"In the twentieth century, we were trapped in this way of seeing adolescence as a moment of alienation, conflict with adults, doubts, mental disorders, this kind of feeling that being a teenager is horrible," said Pfeiffer.

But novels like "Little Women" offer a different view of what a girl could be. Although each of the sisters in March has its own challenges and struggles throughout history, girls can rely not only on each other, but also on their mother and the community in general to gain strength and support.

Part of the "Little Women" message is that adolescence "is a special moment," Pfeiffer said. "Yes, it is a moment of transition, but it is a time when the women and girls around you will support you in a way that allows you to become the person you want to be."

The novel has remained relevant in the 21st century in part because of the way it promotes this message of support and community.

"We want something different," Pfeiffer explained about modern readers. "We want to have something to offer teenagers that isn't just" adolescence is pain. "

But of course, this is not just a relevant message for girls, and despite its title, "Little Women" can also take advantage of it, according to Greg Eiselein, a professor of English and distinguished academic at Kansas State University University.

The female characters of "Little Women" struggle with questions such as: "What will I do with my career? What will I do when I grow up? I have these talents and interests, how can I develop them?" Eiselein said, adding : "Those are the concerns of both boys and girls."

"Jo March was my northern star"

"It is doubtful that any novel has been more important to American writers than & # 39; Little Women & # 39; by Louisa May Alcott," wrote The New Yorker in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the novel in 2018, and there is certainly a large number of writers: women in particular, who have claimed that "Little Women" is an influence.

The influence of the novel on the authors can be attributed largely to a single character: the aspiring writer, Jo.

"As a girl who wanted to be a writer, Jo March was my North Star," Gerwig said in a "Little Women" screening earlier this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But Jo's influence extends to a wide range of women authors over the decades, from Patti Smith to Hillary Clinton and Simone de Beauvoir.

For example, Barbara Kingsolver, author of "The Poisonwood Bible," once said: "I personally am Jo March" and the author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling has called Jo her "favorite literary heroine," and told the New York Times that "it's hard to overstate what she meant for a small, simple girl named Jo, who had a strong temper and a burning ambition to be a writer." .

According to Eiselein, the ability to interact with the characters is another factor for "Little Women" to remain relevant.

"The novel invites readers to identify with the characters and see themselves," Eiselein said, explaining that "it makes people want to relive the story, reread it, and watch and watch movies and play versions."

Of course, there are three other sisters in March, and Jo is not the only character that readers identify with.

"Different sisters in March have found their moments at different times," said Anne Phillips, an English professor at Kansas State University and president of the Louisa May Alcott Society.

For example, Meg's life of simple domesticity was seen as something to aspire to in previous generations of readers, while in the 1980s, some academics praised Amy and her determination to pursue what she wants as a feminist ideal.

However, Phillips says he believes a different sister has come to the forefront in the 21st century: Beth.

"His experiences speak of ideas of social anxiety and mental health care," Phillips explained, which makes his character relate to a whole new generation of readers.

Will "little women" survive in the next 150 years?

Pfeiffer suggests that stories like "Little Women" can be connection points between people, and the connection is something that many modern readers crave.

Modern technology could be to blame. It is useful in many ways, "but it does not meet all our needs," says Pfeiffer. “It can lead to a feeling of alienation. It may mean that we are not sitting around the fire with family or friends and talking to each other. "

One of the reasons why "Little Women" is still attractive today is because of that sense of connection and community that the characters have. Of course, it's not natural for the characters: sometimes the March sisters have to work hard to build and maintain those connections between them.

A well-known "Little Women" scene follows a fight between Jo and Amy, and Amy proceeds to record a manuscript of a story that Jo had been writing, a scene that Pfeiffer calls "one of the most painful moments in literary history. ". "

But the scene also shows how the sisters overcome their anger and challenges among themselves to maintain their relationship.

The book encourages maintaining connections with each other, even when it is difficult, something important for readers and viewers to remember in a society where technology can sometimes be isolated.

"It can be really hard work, but there is the idea that we discover how to get along with each other, and that our relationships are more important than the challenges in them," says Pfeiffer. "It's worth investing in each other. And I think it's a pretty powerful message."