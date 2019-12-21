Why do some Jews refrain from placing a menorah in their window?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Vicki Anne Crane will not put a menorah in her window for Hanukkah this year. She didn't last year either. It's not because she doesn't celebrate the party. It is because he is afraid to do it publicly.

Crane, a 29-year-old Jewish writer living in San Diego, said last year that someone swastikas sprayed on the sidewalk in her neighborhood. And in April, on the first night of Easter, an armed man attacked a synagogue, the Chabad of Poway, a few blocks from his wife's workplace.

"If I put a menorah in my window, I'm afraid someone will break that window or hurt me or my wife" – Vicki Anne Crane, San Diego

"I look out my window right now, and the neighbors have already adorned everything with Christmas decorations," he said. "But if I put a menorah in my window, I'm afraid someone will break that window or hurt me or my wife."

In a recent survey of American Jews conducted by the American Jewish Committee, one in four respondents said they "avoid certain places, events or situations out of fear" for their "security or comfort as Jews." Nearly a third of the more than 1,200 respondents said they avoided "using, carrying or publicly displaying things that could help people identify them" as Jews.

These events are part of a broader trend: the number of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States increased by 57% in 2017, according to an Anti-Defamation League audit, the largest increase recorded in a single year and second highest number since that the league began tracking such data in 1979. According to the 2016 FBI data, the last year for which figures are available, 54.4% of the victims of anti-religious hate crimes were Jews.

There were three synagogue attacks in just over a year: the Poway attack, a shooting in a synagogue in Halle, Germany, and the shooting in the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018, which left 11 dead. It was the deadliest attack against the Jews in the history of the United States.

During Hanukkah, it is traditional for Jews to light the menorah and place it in the front window, symbolizing the freedom of the Jewish people that cost them so much to gain to practice their faith without fear of persecution.

"Displaying Hanukkah's menorah in the window is a traditional tradition," said Dr. Steven Bayme, director of Contemporary Jewish Life of the American Jewish Committee. "The message is very inspiring for the United States as a whole, about religious freedom and tolerance and Jews are entitled to their own destiny."

But with anti-Semitism on the rise, Deseret News spoke with more than 50 Jews from around the world, from the United States to Israel and the United Kingdom, about whether they will put a minor in their window this year.

"I would fear being attacked in the street"

Several Jews told Deseret News that, like Crane, they would not put a menorah in their window this year due to fear for their own safety or that of their families. (Some asked Deseret News to identify them only by their names, for fear that they might be attacked.)

Are you Jewish and do you feel scared or ambivalent about putting a menorah in your window this year, with anti-Semitism on the rise? Or the opposite: is it especially important for you to do so? I would love to talk to you for a story. DMs are open and can share freely.

– Gillian Friedman (@by_gillian) December 4, 2019

"Because of the experiences of childhood and young adults, as well as the fear of my family, I hide my Hanukkah decorations," said Stephen, 33, who lives in the San Francisco Bay area. “You can only see them from the inside. Even strategically blocking the line of sight from the windows.

"We usually put an electronic menorah in the house every year, but for the past two years I have been afraid to do so," said Brenda Claveloux, a 64-year-old woman in Union, New Jersey. "My concern is that my grandchildren would be here and could suffer an anti-Semitic attack in our house."

Colby, who lives with his family in Oregon, agreed.

"(I) I've never done it and probably won't start this year. I have NEVER felt comfortable sharing my Judaism publicly, especially during the holidays. Anti-Semitism has been part of my world since its birth," he told Deseret News.

“I would be afraid of being attacked in the street, throwing stones at the window and burning my house” – Abigail Esman, Netherlands

Abigail Esman, a 59-year-old journalist, said she divides time between New York and the Netherlands to work. When he is in New York he feels completely safe, he said, but Holland is a different story.

"I would feel uncomfortable with my neighbors looking at me (with my menorah in the window) and knowing that I am Jewish," Esman said. "I would be afraid of being attacked in the street, throwing stones at my window and burning my house."

"We will not allow hate to stop us"

Some Jews expressed fear, but said the rise in anti-Semitism has made them more committed to putting a menorah in their window this year.

“I am definitely more afraid of putting my menorah in my window than ever before. I will definitely also put it in the window. "- Michael, New Jersey

"I am definitely more afraid of putting my menorah in my window than ever before," said Michael, a 33-year-old graduate student in New Jersey. "I will definitely also put it in the window."

Jonathan Roytenberg, 23, who lives with his family in Ottowa, Canada, agreed.

"We light our Hanukkah candles near the window due to the traditional Jewish custom of publicizing the miracle that candles represent," Roytenberg said. "We will not allow hate to dissuade us from taking pride in our heritage and who we are."

PROUD to show our menorah in the window, mezzuzah at our door and the star of David around my neck. ESPECIALLY since this steering wheel was found in a tree less than 100 feet from our door last year! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HvqUVt7GOM

– BadJuJu (@BaaadJuJu) December 4, 2019

"For me it is more important than ever to place our Menorah in a visible place," said Matt, 32, based in Minneapolis. "I want my daughter to celebrate Judaism and feel proud of our heritage and traditions, don't be afraid or hide who we are."

Others said they firmly feel that the United States is a very safe place to be Jewish, and that they feel completely comfortable putting a menorah in their window. They emphasized that Jews should not be seen as defenseless victims, and that many Jewish communities have taken steps in recent years to strengthen their synagogues against such attacks.

"I don't understand this for my life," said Mike Goodseed in New York City. “I live in Brooklyn (home to all anti-Jewish violence) not only am I not afraid, but I will attend tons of great public illuminations of the menorah. I am openly Jewish and have never been afraid to prove it. "

For my life I do not understand this. I live in Brooklyn (home to all violence against Jews) not only am I not afraid, but I will attend dozens of great public illuminations of the menorah. I am openly Jewish and have never been afraid to prove it

– Mike Goodseed (@Mike_Goodseed) December 4, 2019

Rabbi Avremi Zippel, director of the Chabad Lubavitch program in Utah, said that this year he will place a menorah in his window, like all previous years. In fact, he hosts an annual event in Salt Lake City called "The Night of Jewish Heritage with the Jazz of Utah", in which he lights a menorah on the court during the break in a basketball game, in front of more than 18,000 spectators

"We have the option of leaving in silence and yielding to the hateful influences that surround us," said Rabbi Zippel, 28. "Or we can be like the Maccabees and decide to light our menorah with more pride than ever, and ensure that just as Hanukkah's flame burned for thousands of years of Jewish history under tremendous persecution, it will burn just as strong and even stronger today. ".

"Not in our city"

The Deseret News also heard several non-Jews who said they were planning to put menorahs in their window in solidarity with the Jews.

"I am not Jewish, but I will be celebrating Hanukkah in my house in solidarity with the Jewish community. I have had mixed feelings about putting a menorah in my window, but whatever persecutions the Jewish people suffer, they do not suffer alone, and I neither would he, "said Daniel Amspaugh, a 33-year-old who lives in Frisco, Texas. .

There is a historical precedent for this. In 1993, in Billings, Montana, a series of anti-Semitic incidents culminated in the throwing of a brick through the window of Isaac Schnitzer's room, a five-year-old Jewish boy who showed a drawing of a Hanukkah menorah in the window from his room.

His mother reported the incident to the local newspaper, which printed a paper menorah along with an editorial urging people of all religions to show the menorah at their window in solidarity with the Schnitzer family and the Jewish people. Vandals broke windows in some houses and businesses that exhibited paper menorah, but people continued to exhibit them. Rick Smith, Universal Athletics store manager, posted a message on his sign: “Not in our city! I do not hate. Without violence. Peace on Earth."

While the events in Montana were national news and were widely celebrated as a powerful example of interfaith solidarity, some Jews told the Deseret News that non-Jews who put menorah in their windows will make them feel uncomfortable.

Stephen, from the Bay Area, said that while the gesture may be well intentioned, the idea that non-Jews "appropriate" a Jewish tradition as their own does not feel good about him. "It would be better if they could hang up signs of support and come to Hanukkah events as allies," he said.

Rabbi Levi Welton, 36, of New York City agreed. "I think that having a non-religious symbol to express solidarity would be more inclusive and more suitable to bring people of all religions and non-religions together," he said.

But Crane, back in San Diego, said the gesture of support from non-Jews would make her and his wife feel safer in their neighborhood.

“It would be nice and safe not to be the only Jewish presentation house in kilometers. I hope you investigate and learn about holidays and Judaism in the process, ”he said. "Everyone should be able to experience Hanukkah's joy."

Crane said he hopes to light the menorah with his wife this year, but that he will do so in the privacy of his living room, hidden from public view. But he hopes that someday, perhaps when he has his own children, he feels safe enough to light the menorah and place it proudly in the front window of his family.