Why do Jews eat Chinese food on Christmas Eve?

SALT LAKE CITY – As is traditional on December 24, the entire city is expected to close on Tuesday night. The stores will be closed; the highways will be wide open; the children will be at home looking through the blinds looking for a sled and eight small reindeer; Not a creature will be removed.

Well, with the exception of the New Golden Dragon restaurant on State Street. It will be packed.

Every year, dozens of Jewish people, this year expect more than 100, appear on Christmas Eve at the New Golden Dragon to eat … Chinese food.

* * *

By Jewish standards, custom is not even close to being old.

Religion has been around 5780 years. The practice of Jews who eat Chinese food on Christmas Eve: about 120 years.

It dates back to New York City around 1899, according to Rabbi Joshua Eli Plaut, who investigated the matter and wrote about it in a book called "A Christmas Kosher."

At the beginning of the 20th century, Jewish immigrants and Chinese immigrants found themselves huddled in the vicinity of the lower east side of Manhattan.

One thing they had in common was that none of the groups celebrated Christmas.

Then the Chinese kept their restaurants open, and the Jews ate in them.

It became a thing.

"It's an easy meal to eat, right?" Said Alex Shapiro, executive director of the United Jewish Federation of Utah. “And people also joke about the fact that the Jews will continue to be kosher, because Chinese food is practically cooked without dairy, which means they don't mix milk and meat. Therefore, you can usually be quite sure.

"There is no religious aspect involved, there is no symbolic reason for tradition," Shapiro quickly emphasizes. "It's a fun thing to do on a day when many of your friends are doing something else."

Here in Utah, the tradition went from being an individual event to an activity organized six years ago, when the United Jewish Federation of Utah decided to invite everyone to meet in the same Chinese place.

Chad Schaeffer, the federation's community extension person, organized the event.

"Chad noted that there were people who had moved here without family, students with nowhere to go and other transplants, so it is a kind of collection of those looking for another family to eat," said Joy Fisher, development coordinator of the federation.

They celebrated the first three events at the Asian Star restaurant in Midvale. The attendance grew every year, which caused the change in 2017 from the Asian Star to the New Golden Dragon, because it is bigger.

"They are great for us. They let us take care of the whole joint that night," said Schaeffer, who as part of the event, distributes gift bags to children full of coloring pages, games, word searches and age-appropriate books. , although he doesn't wear a white beard and a red suit when he is doing it.

You don't have to be Jewish to attend Chinese food Night on Christmas Eve. Gentiles are welcome.

"It's an event open to the community," said Fisher. “We advertise it online; It's in Facebook. We usually have some Christians. Although they tend to come with a Jew. "

* * *

For many Jews in Utah, Christmas traditions that are not Christmas continue Christmas morning at an event called Shalom Salaam Tikkun-Olam.

"Shalom" and "Salaam," Shapiro explains, "means peace or hello in Hebrew and Arabic," while "Tikkun-Olam" is a Hebrew phrase that translates as "repairing the world."

For the past 27 years, the Salt Lake chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, in collaboration with other groups dedicated to community service, has coordinated the distribution of clothing, food and supplies on December 25 to refugees, families homeless, older people confined to their home and other people in the Salt Lake Valley who need it.

Hundreds of volunteers report early on Christmas morning to West High School, where the goods have been collected and collected during the school holidays.

Shapiro's family participates in Shalom Salaam Tikkun-Olam every Christmas.

"It's a fabulous event. My children will come back for this year again," he said. "Now they live in other cities, but they come back for the holidays. We've been doing this as a family for years."

"Do you know what we do when it ends?" Shapiro asks.

"We are hungry. Come on and we have more Chinese food."