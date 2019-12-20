Why did Warriors coach Steve Kerr change his tone about high school students who come directly to the NBA?

Loading...

A while ago, when he was the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, Steve Kerr wrote a column that said it was a bad idea to let basketball players fresh out of high school come straight to the NBA. Reason to be:

They just left high school.

Kerr suggested "make the rule two years, staying in college because I felt that the players needed more seasoning."

This week Kerr admitted to Monte Poole of NBC Sports that he has changed his mind.

"Yes, I would be in favor," Kerr said. "I've changed my mind about it."

Why the change of heart?

Hater / cynics, and the Warriors have many of those, could point out that young players and the NBA draft were not factors for Kerr and the Warriors while they were playing championships and recruiting at the end of the first round.

The Dub currently have the worst record in the league. They need a lottery talent. Unless something unforeseen, they will have access to one, immediately, without having it in a dry dock for two years. Last month, the Warriors sent Bob Myers, Mike Dunleavy and Larry Harris to Oregon to explore downtown Memphis James Wiseman. With 7 feet and 1,240, it would satisfy the need of the Dubs. (Disclaimer: About 40 years ago, people said the same thing about Joe Barry Carroll.)

But the Warriors' travel group had barely cleaned the slime of their chin when Wiseman was declared ineligible by the NCAA. Poole reports that Wiseman "plans to sign with an agent and prepare for the June draft." To be continue.

Kerr sounds sincere, always sounds sincere, about his concern for young basketball players and how the G League offers a professional outing and a structure for young aspiring ballet players.

"What he has done (NBA), what each franchise has done, the construction of their respective G League affiliates, is really impressive," Kerr said. “The entire league understands our responsibility in trying to help these young players to develop, on and off the court. We are improving with that.

"Therefore, I would like to see players have the option if they would like to leave high school directly because at least we can offer them a better development path."

Especially if that path leads to the main gate of the Warriors.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.