Why can't you sit in first class even when it's empty

If you book a basic economic ticket for a flight, you are left with the bad seats that the airline wants to give you, either in the back of the plane or simply in a central seat in a row that will not recline. When you see row after row of empty first-class seats or executive class while boarding, you may think: why not change? You silently grab your belongings and head to the empty first-class line, waiting for a flight attendant to see it beyond.

Well, there are some reasons why airlines don't want passengers to "sneak away" in a first-class line, no matter how stealthy they are. On the one hand, most passengers in the basic economy are not eligible for any kind of improvement, anyway; It is an integrated rule in your fare and ticket class. But for any passenger, in general, airlines choose to keep these rows empty, even if this makes practically zero the difference in their results.

Here's the deal: in the eyes of the airlines, it's a robbery. According to his logic, he is simply taking a seat he did not buy, and technically, it would be unfair for a passenger to take an improved seat over another. In September, United Airlines made headlines in an exchange with a traveler who simply wanted to get a better seat in an empty section of Economy Plus on his flight.

"What is the point of empty seats if they can be filled and their customers can have a better experience?" Wrote the traveler in question on Twitter. United counterattacked: "… If you were to buy a Toyota, you couldn't drive with a Lexus, because it was empty."

In other words, yes, the airlines are terrible and there isn't much you can do. And even if you drive successfully with a Lexus when the flight leaves, don't make sure you still got your way; Flight attendants are fully aware of who should sit in each respective seat in a premium section. (In a story for the Los Angeles Times, author and flight attendant Elliott Hester noted that attendees are explicitly required to challenge premium class intruders.)

While the rules may not be explicit in an airline's transportation contract, you will hear frequent stories of passengers who have tried to "self-improve" those who have been asked to pay the cost of the ticket at that time or even threatened with arrest them ; In the FlyerTalk forums, a traveler said he had witnessed the arrest of a passenger for sneaking into a first-class seat shortly after landing.

Where does this leave you? Well, we are not recommending that you break any laws or anything, but simply ask a flight attendant before you make the change cannot hurt. If we are honest, it probably won't work, but at least you're helping to avoid an awkward confrontation in the middle of the flight.

