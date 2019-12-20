Why a Cadillac XLR brake light can cost more than a used Corolla

Loading...

Some bad designs are noticed immediately, their poorly considered executions hit you in the face like a slice of wet ham. Others are more insidious, with problems lurking quietly beneath the surface. The rear lights of the Cadillac XLR are an example of the latter group, and are causing the handful of remaining XLR owners all kinds of expensive headaches.

In case you forgot, the Cadillac XLR was essentially a Corvette with a perfectly crafted Cadillac suit and a better interior. GM built these expensive cars between 2004 and 2009, and they had many innovations, including being the first Cadillac car with adaptive cruise control and seats that could cool or toast the buttocks. In addition, they had some elegant LED taillights.

As a fetishist of the back lights of a lifetime (don't be ashamed) I had noticed these lights before, since they are daring and beautiful, but I did not realize the depth of their problems until I saw this tweet from our friend Bozi:

Hope for? I needed to know what was happening here, this strange situation of hyper-rated taillights. I researched a bit and realized that, while Bozi's tweet was a kind of comic hyperbole, it wasn't really that far. Look!

What the hell is happening here? From $ 2,050 to $ 3,495 for a damn taillight? What are these things made of saffron, rubies and cocaine?

Not quite. What they are made of are LED strips and printed circuit boards, which become fragile and prone to failures as they age, and with a deadly combination of GM that does not produce spare parts and a poorly repaired design, the result is absurdly high prices for replacements.

This is especially bad because the taillights are one (or I suppose that generally two) of those things that, legally, you must have working in your car to register and drive it. It is not that XLR owners with defective brake lights can choose to leave it broken; if they want to continue driving their cars, they have to somehow have to make these lights work.

XLR owner boards are full of owners who realize how boned they are and frustrating attempts to find replacements. Some have tried to repair the lights, and by doing so, you can see the total depth of the terrible design decisions made when designing these lights:

This is like an object lesson on how not to design something you don't want to be disposable garbage. There are no screws or fasteners to easily access the internal parts, you should heat the glue to 220 degrees just to remove the lens, and when it does, you receive a lot of non-removable LED units and a printed circuit board with a coating that makes make it almost impossible to repair or replace components, assuming you even have the skills and knowledge on how to deal with dense, modern and surface mounted semiconductor components.

The disconcerting thing is that it is a taillight, one of the few components left in modern cars where the owner is expected to perform basic maintenance.

Most cars still have access panels, so owners can replace LED lamps or units with rear lamp failures with minimal problems, since these minor failures can lead to not being able to legally drive their car. Also, you know, security and such.

At first I thought it should be possible to gut the internal parts of a broken XLR rear light and simply assemble a simple set of replaceable LED units for brake, tail, turn, reverse and side position lights, perhaps using a flash of aluminum to make a housing / reflective structure.

Doing so would mean that the rear light wiring harness had discrete 12V cables for the different rear light functions; However, when I look at the connector diagram, it seems that this is not the case:

It seems that the connector is only sending signals to that circuit board, which has a small integrated computer to interpret those signals and translate them to any combination of lights that is needed. I think that is what is happening, at least, all I can say is that it is not as simple as a cable by brake lamp, tail, turn, etc.

I think it might actually be cheaper and easier to simply connect a full parallel small wiring harness from the brake light switch, the turn signal switch and the light switch than it would be to fuck with any of these problems. Or maybe you could program an Arduino to read the signals and interpret them correctly?

This is simply ridiculous: it is not as if the taillights made elegant LED animations or anything like that, they work almost like any backlight of the 70s and later, simply unnecessarily complicated.

I think it's worth noting this not because we have such a large percentage of XLR owners among our readers, but because it is necessary to mention a bad design like this, specifically, hostile design decisions like these.

These XLR owners love their cars and probably want to enjoy them as much as possible, but this unnecessarily complex and useless design is actively worsening their lives.

Things like taillights, which are legally required and prone to damage (they are often right in the exposed corners of your car, highly vulnerable even in the case of a minor defense bender) should be easy to repair for owners , especially because the car ages.

The design of taillights like these, with almost no capacity to be attended by the owner, cheaply and easily, shows real contempt for the owners by the engineers who designed them.

So fuck you, GM, and these stupid and expensive taillights. Please do not throw anything like that again. And that also applies to all other car manufacturers.

I'm watching you. All of you.

