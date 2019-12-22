"Who’s America’s Dad now?": Eddie Murphy hosts "SNL" – National for the first time in 35 years

Loading...

Eddie Murphy, who hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time since leaving 35 years ago, was warmly greeted by an audience that recited his name: “Eddie! Eddie! "

"Thank you so much, it's great to be back here and doing Saturday Night Live for Christmas," he said.

Murphy, wearing a sharp black suit, beamed as he stepped into his monologue after the cold opening.

"This is the last episode of 2019," he said. "But if you're black, this is the first episode since I left in 1984."

Murphy joined the cast in 1980 at the young age of 19. It is the first time since 1984 that he has moderated the show. He was touted as one of the greatest discoveries in the long-term series and was credited with energizing the show during his time as an SNL performer.

Murphy was known to fake characters like Mister Robinson, Gumby, Buckwheat and James Brown. SNL upgraded his appearance by sharing some of his best sketches in a compilation earlier this week. He appeared in the middle of the season as some of these characters.

He had left the show until 1984 and played in Beverly Hills Cop. He is also known for films like The Nutty Professor (1996), Shrek (2001) and most recently Dolemite is My Name (2019).

On Saturday evening he made fun of his preference for staying home as the father of 10 children.

"My children are pretty much my whole life now," he said. "But if you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring housefather and Bill Cosby would be in prison, I would not have accepted this bet."

Trump and Pelosi from SNL interrupt the democratic debate in the cold

He mimicked Cosby's voice and said, "Who is America's father now?"

In an interview with the Today Show earlier this week, Murphy was asked what it feels like to go back to Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H.

"It was kind of surreal, but it felt good," he said. "But it feels kind of dreamy."

Murphy remembered some of his first SNL sketches: "More than what I actually do, I remember the noise in the room and the feeling in the room … I couldn't wait for the kids I went to high school with was saw it. "

"All I knew at the moment was that I was very lucky," Murphy told Today Show co-host Al Roker.

His solo prelude to SNL's last episode did not remain a monologue for long. Murphy was soon brought on stage by comedians Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan and SNL cast member Kenan Thompson.

Keegan-Michael Key says: "Working with Eddie Murphy has been one of the greatest experiences of my career."

One after the other, they pretend to present sketches to him.

"Come on man, I wouldn't miss that for the world," Rock joked. "My kids love Lizzo!" Lizzo was the musical guest for this episode.

Once Chapelle seemed to light a cigarette and commented on Murphy's career path.

"You know I've followed your blueprint throughout my career," Chappelle quipped. "I became the biggest star on TV and then I quit."

"See, that's why I returned to Saturday Night Live," said Murphy. "For moments like this."

Chappelle also paid tribute to the collective comedic talent that was gathered on stage.

"At the moment, you're seeing half of the Netflix budget," he said.

The last episode of 2019 began with a similarly star-studded start, with Alec Baldwin as US President Donald Trump, Rachel Dratch as Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar and Fred Armisen (also a former cast member) as Candidate Michael Bloomberg, Larry as Bernie Sanders and Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

SNL returns with new episodes on January 25th in the new year.

