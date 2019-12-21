Whole foods that are reminiscent of some chocolate sandwich cookies

Loading...

Whole Foods is recalling some sandwich cookies because they may contain undeclared milk.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced on Friday that two varieties of the 365 Everyday Value brand Dark Chocolate Sandwich Crèmes – peppermint and caramel sea salt – may contain dairy products that are not listed on the product's label.

Those with milk allergies should not consume the cookies as they can cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction", the agency said.

So far, no Canadians have reported symptoms, but two reactions have been reported in the United States, where the product is subject to a similar recall due to undeclared milk or coconut.

There are six Whole Foods locations in Canada – all within the Toronto metropolitan area. However, the CFIA warns that the products may be available through online sales at the national level.

Whole Foods removes the product from store shelves, CFIA says.

More information on the recall is available on the CFIA website.

