Who is the best prime minister of the 20th century? Depends on where you live in Canada, poll results – National

OTTAWA – There appears to be a regional divide in how much Canadians like to see the past of the prime ministers. This emerges from a survey that could shed light on today's politics.

The Canadian Nonprofit Association's survey found that the best prime minister of the 20th century was elected differently. Pierre Trudeau received the largest vote with 15 percent.

He and Brian Mulroney were the most popular picks in Quebec – but the French-speaking Quebecers preferred Mulroney, while the English-speaking in the province preferred Trudeau.

In the West, respondents chose Lester B. Pearson more frequently from the list of eight prime ministers who held long terms between 1900 and 2000.

The Leger online survey, conducted during the week of November 11, polled 2,295 Canadians, but no error rate can be assigned because surveys from internet panels are not random samples.

Jack Jedwab, president of the association, notes that Pierre Trudeau was selected by respondents in parts of the country as the key to the election success of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Justin Trudeau, who in many ways expresses the cornerstones of his father's vision, is popular today with the same people as his father in the survey," said Jedwab.

He adds that younger Canadians, Ontarians, and Anglophone Quebecers have a positive opinion of Pierre Trudeau's legacy, "and may also determine how Justin will fare in the future."

The liberal Pierre Trudeau was prime minister from 1968 to 1984, in 1979 it was minus nine months. The progressive Conservative Mulroney was in office from 1984 to 1993. The liberal Pearson was prime minister from 1963 to 1968.

Other prime ministers on the list of options were Robert Borden (prime minister from 1911 to 1920, as a conservative and then head of a coalition during World War I), William Lyon Mackenzie King (a three-station liberal between 1921 and 1920) in 1948, overall more than 21 years), Wilfrid Laurier (Liberal Prime Minister from 1896 to 1911), Jean Chretien (Liberal Prime Minister from 1993 to 2003) and Louis Saint-Laurent (Liberal Prime Minister from 1948 to 1957).

Respondents older than 55 years selected Pierre Trudeau, Pearson and Laurier from the list of prime ministers submitted.

Jedwab notes that the majority of respondents under the age of 35, the oldest of whom were teenagers at the end of the 20th century, either did not recognize the names on the list or felt uncomfortable.

The results show how the years affect the Prime Minister's performance, he says. People over 55 are likely to remember Pierre Trudeau's term in office, while those who have reached this age were given the right to vote when the older Trudeau finally resigned in 1984, Jedwab says.

"What we hear or read about Trudeau and the other prime ministers can increasingly make the difference in our ratings, and whoever is in power will have an impact."

John Diefenbaker, Kim Campbell, Arthur Meighen, R.B. Bennett, John Turner and Joe Clark were not included in the questions asked, although both Bennett and Diefenbaker served longer as Prime Minister than Pearson.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

