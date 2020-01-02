WHL summary: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on January 1, 2020

EDMONTON – Dylan Guenther and Josh Williams had a 4-3 win over Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday.

Günther also scored in regulation for Edmonton (25-7-7). Carter Souch and Liam Keeler had the other goals.

Gage Goncalves, Michael Gut and Bryce Kindopp, who scored the decisive goal in the late third third, scored the silvertips (25-8-3).

Oil Kings goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa stopped 34 shots.

Everett's Keegan Karki scored 42 saves.

HITMEN 4 TIGERS 2

KALGARIA – Mark Kastelic scored the first goal in a power game in the middle of the third round, and the Hitmen (18-11-5) defeated Medicine Hat (23-11-2).

–

ICE 6 BLADES 1

SAKSTATOON – Owen Pederson scored two goals and prepared two more. Connor McClennon scored a goal and two assists when Winnipeg (23-13-1) knocked the blades (17-16-3) down.

–

PATS 2 RAIDERS 1 (OT)

REGINA – Robbie Holmes scored 13 seconds in extra time and Max Paddock scored 29 saves when the Pats (11-19-4) defeated Prince Albert (20-12-5).

–

ROYAL 1 GIANT 0

LANGLEY, B.C. – Shane Farkas stopped all 29 shots and Phillip Schultz ensured that Victoria (20-12-2) defeated the Giants (17-16-2) at the start of the third round.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

