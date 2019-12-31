WHL summary: Monday, December 30, 2019

Loading...

CALGARY – Orca Wiesblatt gave his team the lead at 4:56 p.m., and the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 in the Western Hockey League on Monday.

Jack McNaughton fired 29 shots, including 12 on the third when Calgary Edmonton's winning streak ended after six games.

Carson Focht, Sean Tschigerl, Evan Toth and Jett Woo rounded off the offensive for the Hitmen (11/17/05).

Jake Neighbors, Vladimir Alistrov and Josh Williams scored a goal for the Oil Kings (24-7-7), who went 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Sebastian Cossa stopped 21 shots for Edmonton.

The Hitmen scored both power play chances, while the Oil Kings went 0-3 with the man advantage.

ROYALS 4 BLAZER 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Tarun Fizer had two goals and one assist and Shane Farkas scored 31 saves when Victoria (19-12-2) got from the Blazers (22-11-3).

–

ROCKET 3 SUGAR 2 (OT)

Kelowna, B.C. – Liam Kindree scored the winner at 4:57 of extra time to lift the rockets (19-13-3) over Prince George (9-21-5).

–

Rebels 6 SILVERTIPS 2

DEER, Alta. – Keaton Sorensen had two goals and one helper and Byron Fancy stopped 31 shots when the rebels (13-19-3) defeated Everett (25-8-2).

–

HURRICANES 3 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. – Justin Hall scored two goals and Carl Tetachuk scored 27 saves when Lethbridge (10/23/05) defeated the Broncos (7/24/03) for the third time in a row.

–

ICE 3 RAIDERS 2

Prince Albert, Sask. – Connor McClennon's second goal that night was a 2-2 win, and Winnipeg (22: 13-1) won his third game in a row while defeating Prince Albert (20: 12: 4) for the fifth time in a row.

–

WHEAT KINGS 4 PATS 1

BRANDON, man. – Ben McCartney had a goal and two assistants and Jiri Patera parried 34 times when the Wheat Kings (16-17-3) defeated Regina (10-19-4).

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

