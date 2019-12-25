White Spot employees in Vancouver, Richmond, donate wages and charities for Christmas – BC

Loading...

The Christmas spirit was felt in two white spot restaurants on the lower mainland.

Employees and management at the Vancouver Kingsway and Richmond Center locations continued a long tradition on Wednesday, donating their wages and tips to charity.

While Richmond employees donated money to the Richmond Hospital Foundation, the Kingsway business generated proceeds from Variety – the Children's Charity.

"It's about a day when we have to give something back to BC's children and help them," said White Spot business advisor and risk manager Bill Senghera.

According to the restaurant chain, the employee-led initiative has been taking place every Christmas since 2001 and has raised nearly $ 243,000 for both charities.

In 2018 alone, $ 20,373 was raised at both locations.

"Christmas is all about donations, and we are very proud to continue supporting two very worthy causes in our community with this special initiative," said White Spot President Warren Erhart in a statement.

"Our sincere appreciation goes to our employees at the front and back of the house, who donate their time every year, and to all of our guests who take part in the fun and festivities on Christmas Day."

The money that Variety has raised will benefit children across China. who are facing a serious illness or have special needs.

The charity provides grants for special equipment, therapies, medical emergencies, and accommodation and travel expenses outside of the city.

Global BC has a long relationship with Variety and has been home to the Variety Show of Hearts for more than 50 years.

Since 2010, Variety has distributed more than $ 30 million to families and organizations in communities across BC.

