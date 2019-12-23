White House predicts Pelosi will back down on layoff deadline

Loading...

Chamber Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen at a press conference on July 26, 2019. (Shutterstock)

By HOPE YEN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House says confident it will win in constitutional dispute with Democrats over nature of Senate impeachment trial, which threatens to deprive President Donald Trump of his election quick acquittal he seeks.

The House voted on Wednesday to remove Trump, who has become only the third President in the history of the United States to be formally charged with "serious crimes and offenses." But President Nancy Pelosi delayed sending Senate impeachment articles until Republicans provide details of witnesses and testimony in hopes of shaping the next trial. Democratic and Republican leaders in the chamber remain at a standstill on whether witnesses will be called, but the White House believes Pelosi cannot hold out any longer.

"She will give in. There is no way she can fill this position, "said Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short on Sunday. "We think his case is going nowhere."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., are at a standstill on the issue of new testimony, leaving room for An extended delay until delivery of the items. Trump complained on Saturday that the heist was "unfair" and said the Democrats were violating the Constitution because the delay threatened to prolong the pain of impeachment and throw uncertainty over the timing of the vote that Trump should claim.

Schumer told reporters in New York that "the Senate aspires to give President Trump due process, which means documents and witnesses must be presented. What a trial without witnesses and without documents. It is a sham trial. "

Short said Pelosi's delay was unacceptable, saying that she "trampled on" Trump's rights to "rush this, and now we're going to wait to demand a longer Senate process with more witnesses."

"If her case is so airtight … why does she need more witnesses to plead her case?" Said Short.

White House officials underscored Democrats' arguments that Trump's dismissal was an "urgent" issue before the House’s removal vote, as they seek to pressure Pelosi to send articles from removal from the Senate.

McConnell has practically promised an easy acquittal for the president, and he appears to have gained republican support for his plans to impose a cadre from the 1999 President Bill Clinton removal trial. the arrangements that established two weeks of presentations and arguments before a partisan tally in which the then minority Republicans called a limited number of witnesses.

This sparked a fight with Pelosi and Schumer, who are calling witnesses who refused to appear during House committee hearings, including the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and the former national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump's close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., said Pelosi would fail in his quest "to get Mitch McConnell to comply with his will to shape the trial." Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was a governing chamber, comparable to a prosecutor, during the Clinton Senate recall trial.

"She will end up sending the articles because public opinion will crush the Democrats," said Graham. When asked if he was expecting witnesses in the Senate, he replied, "No, I don't think so."

At one point, Trump demanded the testimony of his own witnesses, such as Democrats Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and the whistleblower of the intelligence community whose summer complaint triggered the impeachment probe. But he has since caved in after concerted lobbying by McConnell and other Senate Republicans who urged him to accept the Senate's quick acquittal and not risk risking introducing it. 39; uncertainty in the process by calling witnesses.

Second Senate Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois said his party was seeking a signal from McConnell that he had not excluded new witnesses and documents. But Durbin recognized that Democrats may not have much influence in advancing a deal.

He criticized Republican and Democratic senators who have already announced how they will vote at the trial, saying that the Constitution requires senators to act as impartial jurors. Republicans have a majority of 53 votes in the Senate.

"Leverage is our hope that four Republican senators will rise, like 20 years ago we saw in the removal of Bill Clinton, and say, it's much bigger than our political feuds current, "said Durbin.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict in a dismissal trial – and Republicans have expressed confidence that they have more than enough votes to keep Trump in power.

Short talked about "Fox News Sunday," Durbin appeared on CNN's "State of the Union," and Graham was on "Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures."

AP radio correspondent Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.