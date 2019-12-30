White House Chief Security Officer: "Many" Navy SEALs have Eddie Gallagher's back

Loading...

The White House chief national security official defended President Donald Trump's decision to intervene in the case of Navy SEAL chief Eddie Gallagher on Sunday after video interviews of Gallagher's fellow sailors were released, calling him "evil."

In a episode of "The Weekly," the New York Times sent intensive interviews from several SEAL Team 7 special operators describing war crimes that Gallagher is said to have committed during an operation in Iraq in June 2017.

In an interview with ABC News & # 39; & # 39; This Week & # 39; & # 39; National Security Advisor Robert O & # 39; Brien dismissed the reports published in the New York Times as mere opinions of a "selective group of SEALs".

"There were also many, many SEALs and many people in the special war community who support Chief Gallagher who appealed to the President and asked for this mercy," said O & # 39; Brien. "The president takes a look at the situation and does what he sees as the best interest in the country."

"It is very worrying that we are sending people out who have to make decisions within seconds of dealing with terrorists and bomb makers with very, very difficult overseas decisions," he added. "What the President said is that we will stand behind our warriors. We will have their backs."

While Gallagher was found not guilty of murdering an ISIS fighter during a mission in Mosul in May 2017, he was found guilty of taking photographs of the fighter's body.

In November, Trump announced that he had given Gallagher mercy for the crime and had instructed Navy officials to restore Gallagher's rank and status as Navy SEAL, which ultimately led to Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's resignation.