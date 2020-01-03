Whitby thinks Jen Rules is ready to take the next step

Loading...

"We didn't make a barrier in a high-stakes race in Brisbane last week, so Peter [Snowden] decided to wait for this race, and we were just hoping for a good door.

"I guess seven is fine and she is in good condition. She has been well placed throughout her career, and I think this race is no different. "

Jen Rules is the only runner in the race not to run for the new BOBS Gold bonus as she has just won an impressive victory where she completed a long sustained race back on the field at Rosehill in late November.

She is on the second line of bets at $ 4.60 alongside Think Free at Beteasy, just behind the well-favored favorite It & # 39; s A Hotshot at $ 4.20.

Whitby hopes that she will reach the level of stakes at the end of this preparation.

“I think we will come back to this last victory and say it was a turning point. This is what she promised to do, "said Whitby. "She should be closer to the door on weekends and we know what a great finish she has."

"We would like to test it at the stakes level, and I think it would be at that level."

Whitby races with Jen Rules in partnership with Neil Werrett. The pair also have a rare episode later in the afternoon at Randwick.

"It is probably the best of both," said Whitby. "He should be doing the right race and my fit guy has him on top.

"He is unlucky in his two runs being caught, but he should just have the race behind them on the fence on Saturday. We also have Snoopy at the Gold Coast, so it could be a great day. "

Meanwhile, after announcing a bush fire rescue program for owners, coaches and jockeys on the south coast, NSW continues to monitor conditions in the state.

Stewards have moved Wyong meeting scheduled from Saturday to Sunday due to expected burn conditions, while Albury meeting on Friday has been moved to Monday due to poor air quality .

The Tumut meeting has been postponed from Saturday to January 18, while a decision on Gilgandra on Sunday will be made on Saturday morning.

