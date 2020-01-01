Which opponent of the divisional round is the best match? – The reporter

Loading...

A playoff edition of the 49ers mail bag to start 2020? Wow, you ask the questions here, so let's look at your answers and my corresponding answers, as generated from my Instagram and Twitter mail carriers:

In your opinion, who would we rather see in the second round? (@ SFGoldstein3)

They can beat any of the three candidates and I will take Philadelphia as the best option. Why? Because the Eagles devastated by the injury will be encouraged simply to get out of their wild card confrontation with Seattle, then they will have to fly cross-country and play with five days off. The Seahawks, as vulnerable as they are defensively and on the offensive line, will look like revenge for them and the always dangerous Russell Wilson. If the Vikings survive New Orleans, they would distrust any team that could win there, as did the 49ers.

Do you think the 49ers would be NFC West Champs and the # 1 seed if Jimmy G didn't break his ACL last season? (@icyourtwitties)

No, although I predicted that team would go 10-6. Once Garoppolo came out with a knee injury from Week 3, the shortcomings of the 49ers' list were more exposed, especially in terms of a quick pass and wide help from the catcher. The 49ers reached those positions this season and are reaping the rewards there, and with a healthy Garoppolo.

Maybe more than one "After we win the Super Bowl question", but how do you think the extensions are for Kittle & Buckner? (@ Josh_Thom16)

George Kittle is already the first tight end of the NFL and will restart that market, probably with more than $ 25 million initially guaranteed and well above Jimmy Graham's average $ 10 million salary. Buckner can increase his actions in the playoffs, not at the level of Aaron Donald ($ 87 million guaranteed) but more than the extension of Grady Jarrett 2019 ($ 42 million guaranteed). With a remaining season in his rookie deals, Kittle will earn just $ 735,000 in salary, and Buckner is scheduled for $ 14.4 million in his fifth year option.

Will our youth and lack of experience in the playoffs be a problem? If so, do you think the local advantage will mitigate that concern? (@ jameshaggard85)

It's true that most 49ers are making their playoff debut. The crazy games last month should have everyone ready for the moments full of pressure and expectation that await them in January (and February 2 in Miami).

Can we wear kickback shirts for the playoffs? (@readyboi_applypressure)

No, according to a team spokesman. Winning them in Seattle after a dominant debut over the Carolina Panthers will have to be enough for their retro jersey correction.

Will Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt be ready for the divisional round? (@craftyhighlights)

That is the plan, as long as Ford's hamstrings cooperate in their first practices in almost a month, and as long as the injury to Tartt's ribs continues to improve.

Hypothetically, if Kwon returns, does he recover his place or leave Greenlaw as the opener in the nickel package? (@ fperez2231)

Kwon Alexander's return from the pectoral surgery will not occur until at least the NFC Championship Game, and Alexander is working hard to achieve it. So do you compare Greenlaw, his successor and hero of Sunday night in Seattle? I imagine it depends on the form of Alexander. What a return it would be.

Is Saleh really a legitimate head coach candidate? (@treetoptrekker)

I didn't think Mike McCarthy was one of the offensive coordinators of the 2005 49ers, then he won a Super Bowl, 125 games plus 18 more in the playoffs as a 13-year coach of the Green Bay Packers. That is, how much do we really know about the skills of head coach? Robert Saleh's energy, work ethic and leadership are desirable traits, which Browns could certainly use. That said, I would be surprised if he is training in Cleveland. The Jaguars should be the ones who summon it (maybe next year).

Will Robbie Gould start now in closed games? (@ jmroth28)

Overlooked, at least for me, in the unbridled final of Sunday night, was the initial serve of Mitch Wishnowky, the first of the season. He allowed the Seahawks final touchdown unit to start on the 40-yard line with 5:51 remaining. The 49ers should continue with "The Boomin’ Onion "instead of doing extra work for Gould, whose November leg injury marked him three games.

When will the Niners go to the Super Bowl? (@ arielporras123)

If it's not February 2 in Miami, look for a 2021 trip to the Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Do you think the Niners beat the Ravens in the Super Bowl? (@ roco.reyes49ers)

Is this a 7-year postal mail question? Wow, you ask the questions around here and you bring more next week, thanks.