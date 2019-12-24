Where is santa? Follow your route with NORAD this Christmas Eve – The Reporter

Loading...

Not sure when Santa could stop? Lie down on time with the help of the 3D and 2D Santa Claus 3D tracker on Christmas Eve.

Can't you see the map? Click here.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command of Canada and the United States launched the tracker in 1955 after a newspaper accidentally printed the Continental Air Defense Command Operations (pre-NORAD) telephone number instead of the telephone number of Santa for the children to call. According to NORAD, the colonel of the US Air Force. UU. Harry Shoup answered the calls and, after understanding himself, made sure to answer the questions of children like Santa.

Now, the command center works with several military and volunteers who answer calls and emails while Santa travels the world.

#NORAD has just received a notification that #Santa has just taken off from the North Pole! Your magical journey around the world has begun! Https://t.co/gSvRD6ezKo#NoradTracksSanta #SantaTracker #NoradSanta #ChristmasEve #Christmas #NORAD

– NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2019

#NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America 24/7 / 365 … including #Santa 🎅 #ChristmasEve! 🎄 Follow #SantaClaus with us at https://t.co/gSvRD6ezKo. Visit now to have fun! #HomelandDefense #WeHaveTheWatch # Defenders # NoradSantaTracker #SantaTracker #NORADSanta #Christmas pic.twitter.com/RadREM9dPY

– NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 20, 2019

