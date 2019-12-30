Where is comic TV going from here?

Loading...

Just as the tills have been dominated by superheroes in the past ten years, cut crusaders and masked guards have conquered an increasingly dense TV landscape. There have been hooded billionaires patrolling the streets at night with bows and arrows. improved crime scene investigators hunting at the speed of light; blind lawyers who double as hell saviors; invincible heroes from Harlem; Aliens from distant planets; and a drunken private eye.

For a while, these justice seekers seemed ready to take over our small screens, ride a wave of superhero mania, and explore a certain niche in the Peak TV era, in which hundreds of new shows competed for eyes disappeared just as quickly every year how they arrived. A few managed to survive the selection of ratings. Shows like Arrow and The Flash have proven their worth for the CW, and Netflix had a lucrative contract with Marvel to bring their street hero gang to life and support streaming subscribers.

But the arrival of more streaming services like Disney +, DC Universe and the upcoming HBO Max seem to have mixed up plans for new seasons of shows like Daredevil, The Punisher and made it difficult to display superhero dramas in the CW. The streaming wars also claimed victims of superheroes like Hulus Marvel & # 39; s Runaways and Freeforms Cloak & Dagger.

For fans of these Avengers on small screens, it can be confusing and worrying to see how the various streaming platforms fight for the rights of loved characters and storylines that play better over a multi-year series than on a big screen thanks to their ability to split into several Immerse universes and draw different arches with the promise of more time.

But we're simplifying the timeline, looking at the past and uncertain future of some of the most promising comic book adaptations on television to see where (and how) they may find new life. Let's start with Marvel and let's go to DC and beyond.

wonder

S.H.I.E.L.D. agents

ABC's Agents of Shield helped launch our current comic TV craze in 2013 when it premiered on Disney's own network. In Gregg Clark's favorite agent Coulson, who has risen from the events of Marvel's Avenger and leads a team of agents who work on behalf of SHIELD, the show was launched by Avenger director Joss Whedon and directly influenced by events in Admire movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. But these ties have hurt the show in the long run, audience numbers have dropped dramatically, and the authors are required to bridge the big screen events. Although the show is very popular with critics and on social media, it will end ABC's superhero programming in its seventh season with the planned spin-offs from Axed and other Marvel / ABC partners such as Agent Carter and Inhumans.

Netflix

Marvel universe from Netflix

While Agents of Shield's episode sheets often mirrored events in Marvel's blockbuster universe, Netflix's programming focused on street-level heroes by breaking down the IP of well-known characters like Daredevil and Jessica Jones and hiding their story of origin in places like Hell & # 39; s Kitchen. Daredevil kicked off the story of another city rescuer, such as Jessica Jones (Krysten.), From the story of a blind lawyer whose busy nightlife included using his improved crime-fighting skills, who was morally conflicted, from Charlie Cox Knight)) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter). While the second and third seasons of Daredevil have strengthened the character's arc and introduced fans to Jon Bernthal's The Punisher and Vincent D & # 39; Onofrios Kingpin, Jones and Cage did not do so well, with subsequent seasons that were not critical hits. Add to that the bleak performance of Iron Fist and the confused plot of The Defenders, a team event that should be significant for the platform, and the separation between Marvel and Netflix was a sure thing. With the plan to host a new comic series with stars from the studio's film series at Disney's service, the future of Marvel's street heroes seems rather bleak, a shame considering how nuanced Cox’s portrayal of Murdock was and how evil Knight's messy private detective ended being.

Disney / Marvel

Disney + spinoffs

Regarding the Theater Marvel universe, it appears that Phase 4 of the plan will include a number of new series with well-known heroes from the films. If Marvel's track record of expanding its universe with supporting characters on network television and competing streaming platforms is less than outstanding, the formula for success may be based on the star power of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen. With The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision, which will give up in the next few years, Disney + has the ability to attract fans of the films by giving prettier endings to characters whose storylines have been sacrificed for Endgame & # 39; s offers larger plan. Mackie and Stan will continue with their heroes right after the events of the last film, while Hiddleston will play an earlier version of Loki fans that were hit in Endgame, and Olsen will imagine a new life for their character and Paul Bettany's vision, that it should tie in with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Each of these shows is marked as a limited series, which unlike S.H.I.E.L.D. or the Netflix projects, they will most likely end after just a handful of episodes to better unlock their talent and ensure that the shared timeline of film series and television projects doesn't get too messy. Still, the idea that Disney + can use access to these characters and actors to offer included series that summarize the storylines and maintain the excitement for future films is good news – for the studio and fans. It means we are promised shows like She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Mrs. Marvel and What If … at some point in the pipeline characters who may have only earned a supporting role on the big screen who can now elaborate their stories in steps of six to ten episodes.

CW

The CW and the DC Universe Streaming Service

Most of the talk about comic TV is about Marvel's efforts to extend the lives of his favorite characters, and that's because the Marvel universe in the movie has surpassed its DC counterpart. While Kevin Feige has linked multiple timelines and characters as well as distant galaxies, brought together entire teams of superheroes and also written stories about solo origins in order to set up new phases, DC has struggled to succeed with only a few pillars. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was a great performer for the studio, with a sequel staged again by Patty Jenkins early next year. Jason Momoa's Aquaman also did well at the box office and justified further stories about the underwater outsider. But films like Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (trying to play the favorite characters of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck) against each other) and Justice League (trying to restore the feeling of an Avengers team) But we're stuck with confusing attacks and a mediocre villain. We failed and left the studio to build something complicated and independent from its properties.

In this sense, CW's command of DC's lower-level heroes was the studio's rescue. Arrow (in which Stephen Amell plays a billionaire playboy who became a crime fighter) is one of the longest running series on the network with the best performance. And the show has spawned a whole common universe of DC characters, with The Flash focusing on Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his Justice Dealers Laboratory and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a show about a time travel group of vigilantes who often cross with Arrow and lightning. The transition from CBS & # 39; Supergirl to the network has only increased the number of superheroes, as Kara Zor-Els (Melissa Benoist) exploits in National City often move into the larger Arrowverse.

What the CW was able to do on TV that DC has not yet figured out on the screen is how multiple heroes and stories exist in alternate schedules. In the world of CW superheroes, Earth-1 Arrow, The Flash and D-List heroes from Legends of Tomorrow exist. Legends often travel with the times, but they share a home base in the same verse as Barry Allen and Oliver Queen. Supergirl lives on Earth-52, an Earth in a parallel universe (because these first three shows have no Superman in their world, which is why they can act outside of DC's film verses). The heroes of these shows often take the time to help each other out in crossover crisis events. In this way, the network can connect storylines and attract viewers to several projects. And more DC superhero dramas are planned for the CW. Greg Berlanti will bring Stargirl, Superman and Lois Lane, and Green Lantern to the network in the near future.

The problem with CW's Slate – aside from the fact that it does nothing to increase the fandom of the film verse since none of these characters will ever be seen on the big screen – is the complexity of understanding what to see and how you can see it. Of course, you can jump on board Supergirl or The Flash and enjoy the chaos of crossover events as they take place, but they are happening more and more and irrevocably connect these shows. To really understand the Arrowverse, you need to start with Arrow and watch each subsequent show (a big challenge in the Peak TV era). To really enjoy the crossover events, you need to have an overview of the messed up timelines from Legend and the juggling universes of The Flash, as well as all the guest characters that appear in them (Hello, Constantine and Lucifer). And while most of these shows either run on Netflix, the CW app as a whole, some new items like Batwoman and the planned Berlanti series are hosted on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service. As soon as the deal between Warner and Netflix ends, new seasons of existing shows are also likely to be migrated to HBO Max.

And what is DC universe? This is DC's own streaming platform, on which there is a whole world. Constantine, the late supernatural NBC drama, lives there and if you want to understand how this character fits into the larger legend verse (in which he is now a regular player), you want to retrace his original story. DC also brings out original live action adaptations with even more comic IP, like Doom Patrol, a show about a group of superheroes who are supposed to save the world. Cyborg, a character from Zack Snyder's Justice League, shows up on this, but since DC has decided to separate his television and film traits, he's not the same character here. Dick Grayson, the former Robin, also does not play in DC's Titans series. Introducing Batman's pal as the leader of a team of young heroes who have become involved in a conspiracy to bring hell on earth, this teen-centered show is one of the few superhero shows that are still going on after Marvel's runaways and freeforms Cloak & Dagger got the ax.

The DC streaming platform also features Harley Quinn, which deals with Supervillainess' animated post-joker adventures, as well as Syfys Krypton, a series that serves as a kind of precursor to Superman's origins, and older versions of beloved traits like Shazam and The Flash, whose John Wesley Shipp has recently appeared in The Arrowverse on the CW. While DC puts more emphasis on its comic TV series than ever before, the lack of clarity about where and when to watch what could make enjoying these characters' stories frustrating, if not impossible.

What does all this mean for the future of comic TV?

This means that occasional fans may have to commit to understanding the increasingly complex worlds that these studios are making. Sure, good writing should mean that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier or WandaVision can stand on their own without the help of film linkages. But why should you watch these shows if you didn't buy the cinema tickets first? Similarly, the expansion of the CW universes means that it will become increasingly difficult to catch up on shows like Supergirl or Legends of Tomorrow. If you miss a 5-hour crossover event or jump in the off-season, there is no telling where you will end up in the timeline and how this will affect your viewing experience. These are not exactly the disadvantages. One could argue that these overlapping ties between films and shows, between multi-universe series, help to build an even bigger fandom and create a more concrete world.

But it signals a change in the way television generally approaches comics. For one thing, networks and streaming platforms appear to be all-in for certain properties. Disney + is obviously looking to expand Marvel's TV brand in line with the movie plans, and CW continues to invest in delivering alternative DC stories, regardless of what happens to certain large-screen franchises.

For platforms like Netflix, the success of Dark Horse Comics' oddly charming Umbrella Academy means a possible realignment of the platform that isn't tied to large studios and allows the service to do what it does best of beloved property. Amazon Prime Video seems to be on the same path, adjusting Garth Ennis & # 39; The Boys, a grainy anti-superhero drama for its subscribers. These comic shows feel a lot different in tone and charisma than the Marvel and DC options, which helps them draw attention to themselves despite smaller fan bases.

The good (and maybe bad) news for comic TV fans is this: A variety of shows and a variety of ways to watch them are emerging. Choose wisely. (You know, great power comes with great responsibility and all that.)

