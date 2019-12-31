Loading...

A few hours before New Years, eyes turn to the Christmas trees in the area.

But when should you remove your Christmas decorations?

When should you remove your Christmas decorations?

Twelfth night

January 5 has been the traditional time for removing Christmas decorations since Victorian times.

Leaving them after this date is said to bring good luck – although some say that you avoid bad luck if you keep them until Shrove Tuesday (or even until the following Christmas, according to some superstitions).

Twelfth day of Christmas

The feast of the Epiphany (January 6 – the day after the twelfth night), the date on which the three wise men would have arrived at the stable where Jesus was born.

Many people have adopted January 6 as a good marker, and often people consider January 6 as the twelfth night.

February 2

It seems like an excessively long period of time, but until the 19th century, people kept their traditional evergreen decorations until Candlemas Day on February 2, 40 days after the birth of Jesus, who officially marked the end of the Christmas season.

We must remember that our ancestors did not decorate their decorations until Christmas Eve, not just after Halloween as is often the case today …

New Years Day

At a time when trees appear from the end of October, many people are fed up with the Christmas clutter and eager to sweep their house.

New Years is traditionally a new start, so it's a good day if you are tired of the festivities and want to start the New Year and stop living at Christmas 2015.

The day you return to work – or the day before

Let's face it, these days, the celebrations are over once you get back to work (if you were lucky enough to have the whole holiday season).

Many people find that going home to a house filled with Christmas decorations is a depressing reminder of the holidays that are now over, so cutting down the tree, lights and wreaths a little earlier than the twelfth night can be an attractive idea.

In summary, we do not know that anyone who was struck by lightning as a direct result of leaving their decorations until January 7 (or removing them before January 5).

And few people still steal garlands on February 2 (though there are some).

So maybe removing them when the time is right is the best thing to do. Good luck and best wishes for 2020.