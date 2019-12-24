When his mail truck caught fire, the quick action of a postal worker saved Christmas for many families.

Loading...

The employees of the United States Postal Service are already the anonymous heroes of the holiday season due to the increase in deliveries. However, Christmas for families in the small town of Osawatomie, Kansas, could have been saved thanks to the quick action of an American mailman. The post clerk was delivering Sunday when he suddenly smelled and saw smoke coming out of his mail truck, Osawatomie fire chief Brian Love told CNN. The post clerk quickly stopped at the side of the road and realized that he could not control the fire. . It was then that he took action, rescuing packages from the back of his truck. According to Chief Love, the front half of the mail van was completely wrapped when the fire department arrived. "The driver had removed all packages before any of them were damaged. By the fire," Chief Love said. that the post truck was full of packages from Amazon and other deliveries, the fire department exclaimed: "The mailman saved Christmas!"

The employees of the United States Postal Service are already the anonymous heroes of the holiday season due to the increase in deliveries.

However, Christmas for families in the small town of Osawatomie, Kansas, could have been saved thanks to the quick action of an American mailman.

The unidentified postal clerk was delivered Sunday when he suddenly smelled and saw smoke coming out of his mail truck, Osawatomie fire chief Brian Love told CNN.

The postal worker quickly stopped at the side of the road and realized that he could not control the fire. It was then that he went into action, rescuing packages from the back of his truck.

According to Chief Love, the front half of the mail truck was completely wrapped when the fire department arrived.

"The driver had removed all the packages before the fire damaged any," said Chief Love.

Because the post truck was full of Amazon packages and other deliveries, the fire department exclaimed: "The mailman saved Christmas!"

.