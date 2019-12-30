WhatsApp ends support for older Android builds

Loading...

Although WhatsApp is present almost everywhere in a range of hardware and software, support has now been terminated for devices with older Android builds.

WhatsApp confirmed via a message on its dedicated support site that the messaging platform is now only running on Android devices with Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher. If you are still using a criminally outdated device, you can still send multi-platform messages to your friends, family, and contacts.

We offer support for and recommend the use of the following devices:

Android with OS 4.0.3+

iPhone with iOS 9+

Select telephones with KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Once you have one of these devices, install WhatsApp and verify your phone number. Please note that WhatsApp can only be activated with one telephone number on one device at a time. Moreover, there is no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, we offer the option to export your chat history as an e-mail attachment.

The Facebook-owned company notes that limited WhatsApp support will continue to exist for those using Android 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020. After this date, you are likely to see issues with features and you cannot get a new account of these unsupported operating systems.

For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts. However, you can continue to use WhatsApp on:

Android versions 2.3.7 and older until 1 February 2020

iOS 8 and older until 1 February 2020

If you use an older device, it may be worthwhile backing up your WhatsApp chats to Google Drive quickly to ensure that all your messages can be transferred to a newer handset. Given that even the lowest supported operating system is the Ice Cream Sandwich of 2011, we would see a huge upgrade of just about every 2019 smartphone. Although our list of best Android phones from 2019 might be a great place to explore your next upgrade.

