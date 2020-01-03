What's the delay? Pending finalized CFL CFL

Loading...

Photo courtesy of Johany Jutras / CFL.ca

There has been an entire Canadian Football League season played without a final copy of the collective agreement.

Team staff, players and agents operated according to basic ABC guidelines. They were forced to operate without precise details and rely heavily on uncertainty. Let's use the NFL window reapplication for example.

As it is written in the provisional ABC:

NFL window restored

After the 2019 season, possibility to connect to the NFL after each contract year.

After consulting all the franchises, Commissioner Randy Ambrosie reinstalled the time period for players whose agreements expired. But more importantly, every player with a three-league contract was supposed to be able to take advantage of the opportunity to train and potentially sign with NFL teams.

The CFL office and the CFL Players ’Association never approved the new stipulation with the NFL or NFLPA. The NFL has distributed a memo to its 32 member franchises.

"As a reminder, NFL clubs cannot request to try, negotiate with, or sign CFL players who are under contract with an LCF club for the 2020 season, including players entering a year of 39; option. "

The last six words have been underlined: including players entering an option year. Players who have signed contracts for more than a year with their respective CFL teams had the impression that an NFL shot could come in any year. he was won. But because the appropriate measures have not been taken, players are kept away from NFL practice.

Football operations folks are waiting for details of the US veteran ratio which is expected to require a minimum of three runners per club. An American player with three consecutive years with a team or four years of CFL service meets the criteria for the new initiative. American veterans can replace injured Canadians and nationals can replace injured American veterans.

There is a lot of gray area around substitution rules, which could change the way lists are made up. This literally delays player signatures – new signatures are delayed. Ambrosie said in his state of the league address Friday of the Gray Cup week that the ABC had been finalized.

"There was a lot of language that was new to the deal, so you know, there was a back-and-forth basically throughout the season. Steve Shamie will explain this to me later, but you know, lawyers are billed by the hour, so sometimes it takes time to do these things, "said Ambrosie.

"But Steve, I think we can say that the language has all been worked out and that we have the final version – final and final. This will now find its way into the public domain. But it took a while to get there. "

But there is no final version left in the hands of those who need it most. No sensible person would sign a contract without knowing all the details, but the players trusted the league and the AP to play general for a year. However, there are only short chips without exact wording and this was done at the expense of the players.