What would 2020 be like if car manufacturers had seriously invested in hydrogen?

Hyundai Nexo 2020 Photo: Hyundai

As we move forward in 2020, the amount of hydrogen cars available to the public remains terribly low. There are less than a handful of them and the existing infrastructure is unfortunately behind anything that can sustain any realistic and widespread use. But if the automakers had invested in hydrogen cars with the same taste that electric battery vehicles had, today we would have a solution to many problems that people have with BEV cars.

(As 2019 completes and we approach the beginning of a new decade, Jalopnik imagines what it could bring next year … if the last decade had gone as we expected).

If you want a hydrogen car, your three current options are the Hyundai Nexo, the Toyota Mirai or the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell. They are available only in California and Hawaii, which is also where public access hydrogen service stations are located. And even then, there are only about 40 in California.

During a recent Hyundai RM19 trip, I had a chance in a Nexus around the oval track at the Hyundai California testing ground. The always useful public relations team stopped one of Hyundai's hydrogen engineers in the front seat with me, so we could talk about the car and the existing infrastructure.

He revealed that it costs the state of California between $ 1.5 and $ 2 million to build a hydrogen service station. And the bottleneck of hydrogen sales really comes down to the availability of these stations.

I asked the engineer how long it takes to fill a hydrogen car. "Probably about five minutes," he shrugged. "It's like filling a normal gas station."

The Nexus I drove had a range estimated by the manufacturer of 380 miles. Which is awesome! Sure, he could have used a little more power than his current 161 HP output, but otherwise it was very pleasant to drive. Quiet, comfortable and elegant, it was a car that could absolutely see that an ecological thinking customer would take home.

The Toyota Mirai 2021 Photo: Toyota

In many ways, hydrogen cars offer solutions to existing problems that people have with BEVs. The rank is one of them. People really get obsessed with rank figures when it comes to BEV. Just this month, we wrote about Audi taking advantage of the disappointing range in its E-Tron SUV and the poor estimate of the Porsche Taycan EPA range. People are obsessed with range, and hydrogen cars have already shown impressive range figures, much higher than their BEV counterparts.

BEVs are the favorites of clean driving today. They are where almost all car manufacturers are throwing cash. But if, for example, 10 years ago, car manufacturers were seriously in charge of investing in hydrogen, they built a dedicated hydrogen filling infrastructure as Tesla did, they pressed aggressively for public and government support and created good cars that people I really wanted to drive. We would have a serious and emission-free alternative to BEVs for now.

Hydrogen cars actually make more logical sense, since filling them implies a process with which we are all familiar. You go to a station, put some money, pump and wait five minutes while your car fills up. In addition, they run on the most abundant element in the universe and produce no pollution.

The 2019 Honda Clarify fuel cell Photo: Honda

There is nothing about this home-charging business, which means that people who live in urban areas without access to a garage outlet can also participate in the action. You would not get accumulations of charging stations as we recently observed at a California station because the BEVs currently take a while to load.

If serious investments occur, and not mere dependence on government action, we could be halfway to building an extensive and usable hydrogen infrastructure system. We would have more than three car manufacturers that offer hydrogen cars. And the cars offered could even be more powerful and have improved ranges for now.

Emission-free driving is still young. But BEVs are currently much more advanced than their hydrogen fuel cell brothers. However, Toyota keeps it that way. Even so, there is much to do, if hydrogen ever catches up.

