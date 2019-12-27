What to do if you have a different opinion from that of your manager

Loading...

Or, if you have had different experiences from your previous jobs, for example if you or your manager have worked in the company for many years, this could influence your approach and your behavior.

It is important to show understanding and respect for the fact that your manager is likely to work in a different context, under different pressures and towards larger goals. So knowing when to address a difference of opinion is an important first step.

If you have an opinion on a management decision that does not affect you personally or your ability to play your role, then this is a limit that you probably should not cross. At the same time, having a different view of how your manager communicates or interacts with others is also no reason for you to make up your own mind, unless you think his behavior is inappropriate.

But, you should always be ready to find a professional solution at times when it seems like your relationship is at stake or your productivity is suffering from conflicting opinions.

When addressing a difference of opinion, it is essential to do so openly while encouraging constructive conversation. Avoid confrontational or defensive language, including defensive body language, as this will likely encourage your manager to remain on guard. Conversely, if they perceive your behavior as a sign of disrespect, it could close their minds to any resolution or any other course of action.

For example, if your manager asks you to perform a task, simply refusing to follow their instructions will not encourage the open communication required so that you and your manager can understand the position of the manager correctly. ;other.

With a more positive and constructive approach, you could better understand the strategic context of your work or discover shortcuts and tips that could help you. On the other hand, you may have information that your manager was not aware of and that could change your mind.

In reality, it will not always be possible to align your thinking with that of your manager, however you approach your differences in a positive and open manner. In this situation, the most ideal result is that you simply agree to disagree and move on.

But if your differences continue to have an impact on your work, your morale or your working relationships, it may be time to reach out to someone from HR.

Maintaining professionalism and showing that you want to have a conversation will put you in the best position to resolve your differences directly with your manager.

Having a respectful and open conversation not only frames your opinions more convincingly, but it can also teach you a few things about your own personality, style, or outlook that you may want to change for the better.

This content was produced in commercial partnership with Indeed.