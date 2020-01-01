What the Indy 500 2020 would look like if the reunification of IndyCar had never happened

Loading...

Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty)

The reunification of IndyCar 2008 is, until today, one of the most important events in the history of the races. The infamous division and the continuing internal struggles had transformed the flourishing landscape of American motoring into some small blunt series struggling to stand and, as a result, reunification was a lifeline for the American open wheel as we know it. today. But what would have happened if a single-series IndyCar championship had never happened? What would the Indianapolis 500, the oldest racing event, look like in 2020?

(As 2019 completes and we approach the beginning of a new decade, Jalopnik imagines what it could bring next year … if the last decade had gone as we expected. Or, in this case, how we definitely would not I waited)

To answer that question, we have to go back a little. The initial division created two separate series: Championship Auto Racing Teams and the Indy Racing League. But problems abounded. CART began to wobble in the 2000s before being bought and renamed Champ Car. IRL, the series that hosted the Indy 500, saw the iconic race diminish in prestige. Champ Car's IRL absorption was the only way both series could stay afloat.

But if that had not happened, I think they would have finally disappeared. Champ Car had declared bankruptcy before the 2008 season, and would have stayed that way. The series would not have run that year, leaving Champ Car drivers and teams struggling to buy at IRL.

But if IRL had already chosen not to pity the rival series, it would not have absorbed it and changed its mind at that time. Feeling triumphant, Tony George would have proclaimed the longevity of his series. After a year of public blows and small fights, racing fans would be disenchanted. In 2018, the IRL would have doubled completely, essentially condemning American open-wheel racing on the sidelines.

However, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would have kept the tradition of the 500 alive. Desperate to keep the series going, The Powers That Be would have postponed the execution of 2019, focusing on a new perspective for 2020.

For that year, the Indy 500 would be contested solely by individuals with the spirit of "executing what you brought" to encourage as many participants as possible. The minimum safety standards should be respected; Other than that, anyone with an open-wheel car would be welcome to compete in the race.

Due to the lack of funds, the month of May would be reduced to the week of May, with the weekend prior to the race reserved for practice and the following working days for qualification. Fans would doubt, dedicated to tradition but hesitant about the impending disaster that would surely follow. The day of the race itself would be very crowded. The grid, on the other hand, would be a struggle to complete, largely composed of retired drivers seeking a final chance of glory.

Our current Indy 500 directed by Roger Penske seems a much better destination.

