What the 49ers and the Seahawks say about Dre Greenlaw's game-winning tackle – The Reporter

SEATTLE – Dre Greenlaw left the 49ers goal line, pushed his right shoulder towards tight end Jacob Hollister and, viola, the 49ers victory, and first place in the playoffs, they were sure.

Sixteen fewer games and finally reduced to a rookie, fifth-round draft pick.

"I just made a tackle that the coaches and teammates will be proud of, and I'm excited about the way the game ended, and grateful to be able to make a play," Greenlaw said, wearing a NFC western championship cap upside down in The media podium.

The 26-21 Sunday night victory over the Seattle Seahawks was reduced to the penultimate blow, after the previous four games of the December 49ers were decided on the last hit.

Greenlaw did not know immediately if he made the heroic stop that will always be part of the 49ers tradition.

Once an official review confirmed that Hollister did not violate the goal line, Greenlaw and the 49ers rejoiced. The franchise had not won in Seattle since 2011. The end of this game seemed headed for a cruel fate that would rival the loss of the 2013 NFC Championship of the team here, when a last-minute pass from Colin Kaepernick was intercepted in the area of annotation.

Greenlaw assumed the position of linebacker on the weak side in the starting lineup after Kwon Alexander's pectoral break on October 31, and his best play before Sunday night was an interception of overtime against the Seahawks in a possible defeat of the November 11 at the Levi stadium.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Dre Greenlaw of San Francisco 49ers (57) celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at the Levi & # 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 11, 2019. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

Greenlaw lived up to the motto of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh: "All gas, no brake." Greenlaw hit the accelerator when he left the goal line, crashing into Hollister.

The play sparked instant memories of two weeks ago, when the coup in the Jimmie Ward goal line seemed to stop Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons below the goal line, just for a repeat check to cancel that call and grant to the Falcons a winning touchdown. Ward's low blow allowed Jones to lean over the goal line; Greenlaw went shoulder to shoulder to thwart a similar scenario.

This is what the players and coaches said next:

Hollister of the Seahawks: "The game call, I had a superficial cross, basically. Then, I pressed, I found myself. It is the fourth opportunity, so we have to try to enter. I just didn't make it. It was close."

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan: "I had experience in the Atlanta game, so I wasn't ready to celebrate anything." Somehow it ruined my celebration, to tell you the truth. I wanted to wait until I saw the marker that didn't come in, then everyone tried to attack me, but I knew I had to see how much time was in the clock. "

Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner: “I was watching Jumbotron's repetition all the time. In one of the angles, I saw that he was down before extending his hand and, at that moment, he could breathe. … Dre made a (heck) of a play. He went downhill and made sure to protect every inch. ”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: "It was very close. If they called it a touchdown, we probably won the championship, but it was the other way around. It was as close as it can get. "

Linebacker Fred Warner, who had external coverage in Hollister: "I could have done a better job squeezing, but Dre did a great job keeping his eyes on the quarterback, so when he threw the ball, (Greenlaw) was in an excellent position to return and deliver the blow." … It was huge. Obviously, Dre had his feet planted and was in the right position to give the punch he could. "

Field Marshal Jimmy Garoppolo: “It was hard, but Russ is amazing. He is one of those guys who plays where you don't know how he does it. The resistance of our defense and the whole team was worth it. ”

Cornerback Richard Sherman: “It was reduced to the last play, a game of inches. Greenlaw is a rookie and is making plays like that, in a great game. The moment is not too big for him. I probably had the second best view. I saw his elbow down and the ball in the opposite hand, so I knew that if it wasn't down, it was a loose ball.

"… He's incredibly prepared. He entered ready to play. He was a fifth-round pick, but he doesn't play that way and it seems he should have been selected much higher. He prepares like no other. Obviously (assistants) DeMeco ( Ryans) and Johnny (Holland) do a great job preparing the linebackers. It's really trainable and ready for the games. "

Greenlaw, crediting his coaches and teammates: “They believe in me every step of the way. As a rookie, you don't know what to expect in this league, so mentally I tell myself to go out and play fast and hit. That's why they recruited me. … The coach (Ryans) is hard on me and I tell him to be. Every Thursday we practice we cross the goal line and the red zone, and he tells me: "Don't go to the goal line". Keep your feet in. "I learned and I credit him for being hard on me and instilling it in me. I did it and I am grateful I did it."