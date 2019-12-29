What is stifling the growth of Australian small businesses?

Loading...

There are many reasons why SME owners and managers do not access external funds for growth. Some are afraid of growth. Others do not know what to do to grow.

Many are satisfied with their current size. Others fear that if they borrow money and cannot repay the loan, they will wind up in liquidation.

We need more SME owners and managers to grow and understand how to grow.

Most do not know what is needed to get an equity investment, or fear that an outside investor will find them missing and replace them.

But perhaps the main reason why owners and managers of SMEs plan to finance future growth in their balance sheets is that this is how they have done it in the past – and they really don't understand the alternatives.

Given that the companies participating in our longitudinal survey are growing at an average of 12% per year – four times faster than the Australian economy – this strategy seems to be working.

But this strategy will not allow them to accelerate growth in the future – they will need more money than the profits can provide.

So if we want more businesses to grow faster, we need to provide additional sources of capital, educate SME owners on how to grow and the pros and cons of the different options for financing growth.

Years ago, people thought they had to save the full cost of a house before they bought it. Most people today make a down payment on a house and borrow the rest from the bank.

This change in the way we finance home ownership has not only allowed more people to buy a house; it has had a positive impact on several industries and has reshaped entire economies.

The analogy is true for businesses. If they have to finance their growth through profits (savings) and learn to grow through "the school of hard knocks" (experience), our economic growth will drop from 2.2% to 2, 4% per year.

But if we offer more growth programs that provide small business owners and managers with the "know-how" and confidence to grow, they will want to grow and they will need debt and capital options to do it.

The federal government has recently launched a business growth fund, similar to those introduced by the United Kingdom and Canada.

In Canada, the goal is to provide an option for companies that "need a capital partner but want long-term alignment around control, strategy and exit horizon ". Initial investments range from $ 3 million to $ 20 million in exchange for a minority stake in the company, with the option of making follow-up commitments during the term of our investment. "

The UK Business Growth Fund has invested $ 2.7 billion ($ 5 billion) in various sectors of the economy since 2011. Initial investments typically ranged from £ 2 million to £ 10 million. sterling, with follow-up funding to support new growth opportunities. The fund also offers broader support to the companies in which it invests – from business information, to interim leadership, to a seat on the board of directors.

The Australian Business Growth Fund (BGF) aims to grow to $ 1 billion as it matures. ANZ, NAB, CBA and Westpac have each committed $ 100 million to the fund, committing to the federal government's commitment, and HSBC has said it will contribute $ 20 million.

Established Australian companies that meet the fund's growth and income criteria will be eligible for long-term equity investments of between $ 5 million and $ 15 million.

The Australian BGF’s investment stake will be between 10% and 40%, so that business owners can stay in control. Like the British BGF, it also offers to offer non-financial support such as strategic advice, mentoring, talent management and network referrals.

The Australian BGF comes at a convenient time for Australian small and medium businesses.

But for this funding incentive to work, we need more small business owners and managers to want to grow and understand how to grow, how to lead and manage management teams, select and retain great people, put the right people in place systems, choose the right strategy, market and sell to the right customers, develop a growth plan and practice execution discipline.

With more education and access to more finance, we can expect that an increasing number of businesses will grow, more jobs will be created and our rate GDP growth is also accelerating.

Dr. Jana Matthews is the ANZ Chair in Business Growth, Professor and Director of the Australian Center for Business Growth at the Business School of the University of South Australia.

