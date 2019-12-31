What is open and closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Day?

Loading...

At the start of the new year on Wednesday, some locations will be closed or their dates adjusted on the first day of 2020.

Here's what's open and closed across the city on New Year's Day.

errands:

Canada Post does not deliver mail and has no post offices open on New Year's Day.

Winnipeg City offices will be closed on January 1st.

The city's hotline 311 is available around the clock.

Provincial and federal offices will be closed on January 1st.

Banks will be closed on January 1st.

Winnipeg Transit:

Winnipeg Transit will drive on a New Year's Sunday.

Transit also offers a free bus ride on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. until the end of the service. The last buses leave the city center around 1:30 a.m.

Garbage / recycling:

The pick-up does not take place on New Year's Day. The pickup on these days or after will be postponed by one day.

Brady, Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on January 1st.

Stores:

Walmart will be closed on January 1st.

Liquor Marts is closed on January 1st.

Shopping centers:

The Polo Park is closed on January 1st.

St. Vital will be closed on January 1st.

Kildonan Place will be closed on January 1st.

Garden City will be closed on January 1st.

Grant Park will be closed on January 1st.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be closed on January 1st.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum of Human Rights

January 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum

January 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

January 1: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The libraries of the city of Winnipeg will be closed on January 1st.

The City of Winnipeg Pools will be closed on January 1st.

