What is open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day – Toronto

Here is your guide to what services, attractions, large companies, and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on New Years and New Years:

Attractions

Ontario Art Gallery

New Year's Eve – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

New Year's Day – 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Casa Loma

New Year's Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

New Year's Day – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower

New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Ontario Science Center

New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum

New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo

New Year's Eve – 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

New Year's Day – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Movie theaters

Regular opening times

Toronto Public Library

New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Year – Closed

alcohol

Bierladen

New Year's Eve – Open during regular opening hours, all shops close at 6 p.m.

New Year – Closed

LCBO

New Years Eve – Most shops are open until 6:00 p.m. or 8 p.m.

New Year – Closed

Shopping centers

CF Fairview Mall

New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year – Closed

Scarborough town center

New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year – Closed

Square One

New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year – Closed

CF shops at Don Mills

New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year – Closed

CF Toronto Eaton Center

New Year's Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

New Year's Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale

New Year's Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New Year – Closed

Public transportation

Go transit

New Year's Eve – Early, home-related late evening services and free rides after 7:00 p.m. The UP Express runs on a normal schedule and is free of charge after 7 p.m.

New Year – operation on Sunday.

TTC

New Year's Eve – You can ride free of charge from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. New Year. The service on most routes runs until around 3:30 a.m. or 4:00 a.m.

New Year – operates on a Sunday schedule, which means that most routes start at 8 a.m.

On New Year's Eve, other GTA transit services are also offered free of charge, including Mississauga's MiWay, Brampton Transit, Oakville Transit, York Region Transit, and Durham Region Transit.

Services

Garbage Collection in Toronto – There is no pickup on New Year's Day, and all pickup dates that start on Wednesday are postponed by one day (i.e., pickup on Wednesday is on Thursday).

Businesses and City Offices of the City of Toronto – Offices are closed on New Year's Day.

