What is open and closed in Peterborough over the holidays – Peterborough

Many businesses, banks and government offices in Peterborough are closed on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Global News Peterborough's front desk is open from December 24th to January 31st from 9am to 1pm.

Here are the opening hours for some services and businesses during the holidays. (Mostly according to online postings).

The beer shop

December 24: All shops close at 6 p.m.

December 25: All shops are closed.

December 26: Shops on Lansdowne Street West (570 and 1900) and Chemong Road 1154. will be open from 11am to 5pm; others closed.

December 31: All shops close at 6 p.m.

January 1: All shops are closed.

LCBO (Check the LCBO dealer search service for selected opening hours.)

December 24: All LCBO stores are open until 6 p.m.

December 25: All shops are closed.

Dec 26 Open selected stores: 196 Sherbrooke St. (9:30 AM – 10 PM), Portage Place (1154 Chemong) and 879 Lansdowne St. W. (9:30 AM – 10 PM) and 400 Lansdowne St W (9:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.).

December 31: All shops are open.

January 1: All shops are closed.

Garbage / recycling collection

December 23: Garbage and recycling are usually collected on Wednesdays.

December 24: The landfill in Bensfort Road closes at 11:45 a.m.

December 25: No roadside pick-up; The landfill and hazardous waste landfill are closed.

December 26: No pick-up at the roadside (move to Saturday, December 28); The landfill and hazardous waste landfill are closed.

December 30: Garbage and recycling are usually collected on Wednesdays.

New Year's Day: Garbage and recycling collection goes to December 30th; The landfill and hazardous waste landfill are closed.

Peterborough transit

December 24: The service ends at 7:20 p.m.

December 25: No service.

December 26: Holidays from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.

December 27-30: Regular service times.

December 31: Free from 7:20 p.m. – 3:20 a.m.

January 1: No service.

Peterborough Airport

December 24th, 26th and 28th – January 1st: Open from 7am to 6pm.

December 25th and 27th: Closed.

banks

All banks are closed on December 25th, December 26th and January 1st

Peterborough town hall

December 24: Closing at 12.30 p.m.

December 25 – January 2: Closed (including social services and day care from the City of Peterborough).

Peterborough Public Health (holiday periods)

December 24: Open until 12 noon.

December 25-26: Closed.

December 31: Open until 12 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Other days: regular hours.

Art, leisure and relaxation

Galaxy Cinemas – Open during the holidays. Check the website for display times.

Peterborough Memorial Center ice cream

December 25: Closed.

December 27: Blue Rodeo concert at 8 p.m.

December 28: OHL – Peterborough Petes vs. Guelph Storm, 7:05 p.m.

arenas: Check availability on the city website

Ice skating holidays in the Evinrude Center (two ice rinks): December 26 to 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Senior skating at Evinrude Center: December 20, December 27, January 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Peterborough sports and wellness center

December 23: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 24: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 27th – 30th: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 31: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January 1: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2nd 3rd January: Open from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

January 4: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.)

December 24: Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

December 25th and 26th: Closed.

December 27 to 28: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 29: Open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 30: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

December 31: Open from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

January 2: regular hours resume.

Trent University Bata Library

December 21 – January 1: Closed.

2nd 3rd January: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4th 5th January: closed.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St S.)

December 24: Open from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

December 27: Open from 5 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

December 28-29: Open from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

December 30: 5 a.m. – 10:15 p.m.

December 31 and January 1: 7:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Peterborough Art Gallery (250 Crescent St.)

December 24th – December 26th: closed

December 27 to 29: Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 30 – January 1: closed

January 2: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.)

December 24: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 25th and 26th: Closed.

December 27-28: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 29: noon – 5 p.m.

December 30: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 31: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

January 1: Closed

Trent Athletics Center (1600 West Bank Dr.)

December 23: Center and pool open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 24: Center open from 8am to 12pm; Pool closed.

December 25th and 26th: Center and pool closed.

December 27-30: Center and pool open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 31: Center and pool closed.

January 1: Center open from 8am to 12pm; Pool closed.

January 2: Resumption of normal working hours from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.)

December 23: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 24: Open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

December 25th and 26th: Closed.

December 27: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 28th and 29th: Open from 12pm to 5pm.

December 30: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 31: Open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

January 2 – January 3: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 4: Open from 12pm to 5pm

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St. N.)

December 24: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 31: Public bowling 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (reservation after 5 p.m.).

January 1: Open 12 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All other days: regular hours.

Peterborough Bowlerama (845 Chemong Rd.)

December 23 – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

December 24 – Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25 – Closed

December 26 – Open at noon – 5 p.m.

December 27 – Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 28 – Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

December 29 – Open at noon – 8 p.m.

December 30 – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

December 31 – Open from 9am to 11pm

January 1 – Open at noon – 5 p.m.

Jan 2 – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Grocery store and shopping

Vacation times according to company websites (note shop opening times)

Lansdowne Place Mall

December 24: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 31: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Costco (485 The Parkway)

December 24: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Foodland (Shops on Hunter Street and Sherbrooke Street West)

December 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 31: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Fresh Co. (181 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)

December 24: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart (Chemong Road and The Parkway shops)

December 24: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

December 31: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.)

December 24: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26 to 29: Open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

December 31: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Real Canadian superstore (768 Borden Ave.)

December 24: Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 27th to 28th: ​​Open from 7am to midnight

farmer's market (754 Lansdowne St.)

December 24: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25-26: Closed

December 27: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

December 28: Open at 8 p.m. – 7 p.m.

December 29: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 30: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

December 31: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

January 2: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

pharmacies

Brookdale I.D.A. pharmacy (829 Chemong Rd.)

Loblaw Pharmacy (769 Borden Ave.)

December 24: Closed.

December 25: Closed.

December 31: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rexall (85 George St. N.)

December 24: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 25: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

December 26 to 27: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 28: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 29: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 30 to 31: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 1: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

January 2: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sullivans I.D.A. pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E)

December 24: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 25-26: Closed.

Guardian Pharmacy (9-815 High St.)

December 24: Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 25-26: Closed.

December 31: Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Westmount Pharmacy (Consilla Ave. 1293)

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rexall Pharmacy (Portage Place – 1154 Chemong Rd.)

December 24: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 25: Closed.

December 26: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 31: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed on January 1st.

Open on other days: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Rexall Market Plaza (85 George St. N.)

December 24: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 25: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

December 26 and December 31: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 1: Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other days: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopper drug mart (For more information on other locations, see the dealer locator.)

Shopper drug mart Simply pharmacy (361 George St. N.)

December 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 25-26: Closed.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

January 1: Closed.

Shopper drug mart (250 Charlotte St.)

December 24: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 25: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 26: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

December 27 to 31: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

January 1: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 2: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

