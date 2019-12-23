What is Apple's return policy for 2019?

By
Eric Kirk
-
0
65
What is Apple's return policy for 2019?
Loading...

Has someone given you a gift from Apple, but it's not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick overview of Apple's return policy for 2019 and how you can return a gift.

Although Apple does not offer large discounts on its products during the holidays, it does share a gift guide and extends the normal return period.

What is Apple's return policy for 2019?

  • For 2019, products purchased from Apple between November 15 and December 25 are eligible for refund or exchange through January 8
  • Please note that some items cannot be returned:
    • Electronic software downloads
    • Software up-to-date program products (software upgrades)
    • Apple Store gift cards
    • Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets)
    • Apple print products

Ways to return to Apple:

Read more tutorials about 9to5Mac:

iPhone & iPad:

Mac:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtsZGtW0Ljw (/ embed)

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here