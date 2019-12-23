Loading...

Has someone given you a gift from Apple, but it's not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick overview of Apple's return policy for 2019 and how you can return a gift.

Although Apple does not offer large discounts on its products during the holidays, it does share a gift guide and extends the normal return period.

What is Apple's return policy for 2019?

For 2019, products purchased from Apple between November 15 and December 25 are eligible for refund or exchange through January 8

Please note that some items cannot be returned: Electronic software downloads Software up-to-date program products (software upgrades) Apple Store gift cards Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets) Apple print products



Ways to return to Apple:

