Has someone given you a gift from Apple, but it's not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick overview of Apple's return policy for 2019 and how you can return a gift.
Although Apple does not offer large discounts on its products during the holidays, it does share a gift guide and extends the normal return period.
What is Apple's return policy for 2019?
- For 2019, products purchased from Apple between November 15 and December 25 are eligible for refund or exchange through January 8
- Please note that some items cannot be returned:
- Electronic software downloads
- Software up-to-date program products (software upgrades)
- Apple Store gift cards
- Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets)
- Apple print products
Ways to return to Apple:
