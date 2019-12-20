What I yearn for at this time of year

Loading...

Sanframondi Guard, Campania, Italy

Dear NYC

After a 24-year monogamous relationship, you and I decided to separate. I no longer felt the same spark at the beginning of our romance. You were too big and crazy for me. And maybe I was a little more reserved for your liking. I just needed a change.

But now … I miss you. I miss our night walks. I miss our date in the park. I miss the possibility of ordering Chinese food 24/7. But, above all, I miss you at Christmas.

I miss seeing the tall, bright tree at the Rockefeller Center in all its splendor. I miss seeing the skaters slip on Wollman Rink, while my father and I try to skate with them. I miss cheering on the Rockettes in Radio City Music Hall. I miss visiting Santa at Macy & # 39; s with my older brother. I miss strolling down Fifth Avenue to look at the windows of Tiffany & # 39; s and Saks. I miss browsing the market in Union Square in search of fun gifts for family and friends. I miss drinking hot chocolate in Bryant Park with my family.

I miss living in a place where Christmas really feels like a snowball come alive. Christmas in New York is like no other. The city shines.

I was born and raised in Forest Hills, Queens, just a quick train ride to Manhattan. I grew up with New York City as a close and personal friend.

Since I was a child, my mother and I wandered around the city as if it were our work. We did day trips to visit the great blue whale at the Natural History Museum with a stop at The Papaya King for hot dogs.

Register at The Point

Enter the politics of New York.

By clicking Register, you accept our privacy policy.

But just over five years ago, I decided that we needed to separate. I wanted to live in a small and personal place, where people greeted each other, where store owners remembered me, where people stopped their cars to let pedestrians pass. So, I moved to Italy.

I love living in Italy, really. But I think at this time of the year, I miss New York more. Christmas brings out the best in people, even in the busy city of New York. People seem friendlier, more open and more willing to believe in the Christmas spirit.

So, New Yorkers, I beg you:

Please take a minute to look from your cell phone and appreciate the great, bright and beautiful city right in front of you. I know I know It can be difficult to appreciate what is right in front of you. But seeing New York at Christmas is on the wish list of many people. If you are lucky enough to live in New York, take advantage of it and enjoy everything the city has to offer!

Stroll through the Columbus Square market while drinking cocoa. Get tickets to a Christmas show. Take a walk through Central Park in the snow, hell, make snow angels! But above all, never take Christmas in the city for granted.

Better yet … visit me the big guy in the red coat at Macy's and tell him that Caroline sent you … he'll know who he is.

Love,

Caroline

Caroline Chirichella is a former New Yorker who now lives and works in Italy as a chef and freelance writer.