What I learned by abusing the oldest truck in the United States

The Nissan Frontier receives a lot of hate. The current version has been in production for 15 years and the design, powertrain and interior quality are now completely outdated. To see if the old truck has redeeming qualities, I took two along muddy forest trails in central Michigan. It was a bullshit show that resulted in damaged vehicles, but I was convinced that the Nissan Frontier deserves more respect.

My friends Chris and Derek, the two graduates of the state of Ohio and former Nissan engineers who allowed me to buy the Jeep Cherokee of my dreams last year helped me with this test. Also, there was Adam, the Ford engineer who helped me gut the manual transmission of my Jeep J10, and there was Adam # 2, a Nissan engineer and friend of Chris and Derek.

Adam and Chris, who own a 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X and a 2016 Nissan Frontier SV 4×4, respectively, were eager to get their machines off the road for the first time. The first was especially enthusiastic, since he has been looking at the Jeep Gladiator, but he wanted to make sure he enjoyed the wheels before throwing the cash into such a focused machine off the road.

Image: Chris Burns

So two weeks ago, the five of us drove from the Detroit subway about three hours north to meet at an Air BnB near Harrison, Rocks and Valley & # 39; s Off-Road Park in Michigan.

Adam bought his Pro-4X a few years ago while looking for something with a manual transmission, plenty of space to transport large items to the house he had recently bought and a tendency to run when he needed it (his BMW had fallen in the middle of winter). Chris had bought his black SV, like Adam, for its usefulness.

Towing with the Nissan border

Adam and Derek left in the Pro 4X, while Chris and I met at my friend's house to hook a trailer to tow my Willys CJ-2A. The plan was for me, an experienced off-road enthusiast, to use the 1948 Jeep to guide Chris and Adam on their first off-road trip.

After struggling to turn on the Willys in the cold, I froze from driving for more than half an hour in a 40-degree climate, and I met Adam at my friend's house, where we prepared the trailer and tied the Willys.

To hook the trailer, Chris slowly backed up his black Frontier while I shouted instructions as Chris had disabled his backup camera by replacing the Frontier's stock infotainment screen with one of the aftermarket. While working to properly align the hitch ball using flashlights to increase the reversing lights, I was surprised to notice a pleasant growl coming from the border's escape.

The Nissan Frontier, as I would later confirm while my friend was accelerating off the road, is the medium truck with the best sound on the market, period. I can't say I expected that, since I think that naturally aspirated V6s usually sound boring. However, it is known that Nissan's family of VQ engines is among the V6 with the best sound, so perhaps I should not have been too surprised by the impressive low-frequency noise of the truck.

Unfortunately, although the escape note was pleasant on the outside, inside, the sound of the Frontier engine was a nuisance. I drove Chris & # 39; Frontier SV 4×4 on the road north from Detroit, and although there was a noticeably small wind noise in the cabin, apart from a little coming from near the A-pillars, and there was only a moderate amount of road noise, There was quite a drone of the 4.0-liter VQ40 V6 engine.

Even at the low 2,100 RPM that the truck was holding while towing the load of approximately 6,000 pounds at 70 MPH on the flat road, there was a prominent low-frequency noise emanating in front of the firewall and quietly shutting down when the pedal was released.

The good news is that the noisy engine feels powerful. With 261 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, the 4.0-liter V6 engine is competitive with the rest of the mid-size truck class. Of course, that engine is coupled to a lazy five-speed automatic, while most modern vehicles have eight or more gears in their transmissions, which means that the Nissan has slightly longer gears than other trucks. But for the most part, I was satisfied with the powertrain.

The disadvantage of the old engine and transmission, the old architecture that makes the truck as heavy as significantly larger competitors, and the sheet that could probably be a bit more slippery, is that the fuel economy is horrible. It is probably the number one complaint I heard from Chris and Adam about their equipment. In fact, when I asked both of them what kind of fuel economy they averaged, this is how they responded:

The Automatic 4×4 has EPA rating in only 15 cities, 21 highways, while the manual gets 16 cities, 21 highways. These fuel economy figures have remained the same since the 2013 model year. With a combination of highway towing and city driving, we achieved approximately 13 mpg in Chris's automatic SV. Without a load, Adam and Chris say they tend to average "maybe 15 or 16" and "about 17," respectively.

Those are pathetic figures. The Ford Ranger and even the heavy Jeep Gladiator offer a significantly better fuel economy, as shown below:

Screenshot: Fueleconomy.gov

What I noticed while towing the Willys is that the front of the Frontier felt a little light, and the truck wandered a little, requiring the direction of the direction to remain straight. The trailer fastened to the rear hitch of the truck and felt as if it was jumping a little above the bumps. I bet these two problems had more to do with the configuration of our trailer (tongue weight and play on the hitch) than with the limitations of the border. Otherwise, the van towed to its limit of ~ 6,300 pounds with grace and comfort.

During our towing trip to the SUV, Derek called us with disappointing news: the park's website indicated that the place would be closed throughout the month of November. In other words, we spent weeks planning a trip to a place that wasn't even open. We were idiots

After assuring everyone that we would find a way to have fun off the road, Chris and I arrived at our AirBnb in a quiet neighborhood on the shore of Lake Houghton in Michigan, where it was clear that winter had already begun.

While the sky was throwing snow, the five automotive engineers took refuge in a small cabin in rural Michigan and talked about cars for hours and hours until the eyelid fatigue finally shut us up.

Off-Roading Borders

Image: Chris Burns

The next morning, we woke up ready to hit the road, but shortly after pushing the Willys out of the trailer, we realized that the small Jeep farm wanted to keep sleeping. As much as I tried, the thing did not start, and I discovered that the small half-hour trip I had made the previous cold night had not only consumed oil, but also contaminated what was left in the crankcase with coolant (it seems that there is too much so that it was just condensation, I think):

As a precaution, I changed the Jeep oil, and then the two Adams, Chris, Derek and I began to solve the problem of not starting. There is a lot of engineering knowledge among the four people in this picture:

Image: Chris Burns

Still, despite our technical knowledge (and remember, engineers are not mechanics) our time was limited and we wanted to have a full day on the trails. Then, after about an hour, we left the Willys and left it on the AirBnb, resolving to fix the machine later that night. We had to do all terrain, so we jumped to the borders and continued on our way.

As we initially planned to drive in the Rocks and Valles off-road park, but due to the "closed" situation, we had to improvise a bit. So we got some off-road vehicle licenses and headed to the forest in search of trails.

And my God, do we find them?

The forest trails were totally flooded: mud, I would say so far. Our first obstacle was a mound of dirt in an open "play area" in the forest. It was not far-fetched, but he got Chris and Adam into a low range, and tested not only the traction of their tires, but also the approach, exit and break angles.

Speaking of those figures, the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X like Adam's has an approach angle of 32.6 degrees, an exit angle of 23.3 degrees and a break angle of 20.5 degrees, while the adjustment approach angle "SV "Chris is a little lower at 31.4 degrees, the angle of departure has also dropped slightly to 22.6 degrees, and the angle of rupture has risen an insignificant amount to 20.6 degrees. The ground clearance is exactly the same in both versions at approximately nine inches.

So, in terms of geometry, the two trucks are quite similar, and both are really decent for the segment. Their approach angles are quite good, just below the Jeep Gladiator and the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. The starting angles leave much to be desired, but they are not as far from the Tacoma and are not as bad as those that are not ZR2 Chevy Colorado.

The angle of advance of approximately 20.5 degrees is also not excellent, but it is not well below the standard Taco, it is higher than the Colorado of the standard crew cabin (whose previous data is based on the press release of the 2016 model; the vehicle has not changed much (since then), and is significantly better than Gladiator’s. The ground clearance is in line with the rest of the pack, although lower than that of the Gladiator.

Maybe just as important, and one of the things I love about the Nissan Frontier, is that it is actually the right size. The medium trucks, as I wrote before, have swollen, but the Nissan Frontier is still old-school in that regard, reaching six inches shorter than the next smaller medium-sized medium truck shown in the table of above. It is also narrower than the competition and not so tall. Despite this, the Frontier still weighs quite between 4,300 and 4,600 pounds, quite in line with much larger competitive trucks.

In addition to decent geometry, both the SV and PRO-4X borders have a 2,625: 1 low-range transfer case, a solid rear axle that offers decent articulation and a limited sliding system based on brakes, although the PRO-4X Add Bilstein shock absorbers, skid plates (fuel tank, transfer case, oil pan), an electronic rear locker and more aggressive off-road tires.

Once we get tired of testing the geometry of the borders in the open play area, the five in the two trucks continue along some random dirt trails, finally reaching the first of the many huge puddles we encountered during our trip. After a quick depth check with a stick, Chris and Adam hit their stranglers and splashed in the puddle. There was great joy.

The rest of the day involved driving on tight, muddy and snowy forest trails. We have to use Adam’s Frontier's front recovery hook to pluck a fallen tree:

That led us down a ridiculously tight snow-covered path that forced me out every two minutes to get some sticks out of the path so that the paint on the trucks doesn't scratch.

Finally, the road became steep, and Adam's almost bald tires began to show his weakness, while the white van struggled up the hill:

Shortly after the video above, Adam actually backs up his truck against a tree, marking the beginning of what would be a series of unfortunate events that would cause multiple damaged vehicles.

Chris Black Frontier SV reached the top without problems, thanks in large part to the best tires and possibly the easiest wheel speed control thanks to the automatic transmission. Unfortunately, the slope led us to a dead end, so we turned around, drove back down the narrow snowy path and then continued along some less snowy and muddy paths.

There were so many puddles that we stopped going out to check their depths, since it would have taken us hours to travel a single mile. This decision would chase Adam and his white PRO-4X only a few moments later, and then he would chase my Willys and me the next day.

For hours, all five of those two Nissan Frontiers drove through a mud pit after another, in the middle of the forest, aimlessly. Everyone was having a great time, and both trucks were very good.

Image: Adam Miller

Despite the off-road complements, I would say that Adam's PRO-4X had a really worse performance than Chris's SV. It is true that Adam's rear locker was causing him problems, and his tires were quite close to baldness, and Chris's cheaper SV was impressed. It offers a similar off-road geometry (approach and exit angles, quite small overall size) as the most expensive PRO-4X, but at a lower cost. Other medium-sized trucks in this segment require that you buy the most all-terrain-oriented variant, or make large capacity sacrifices.

The day came to an end when Adam, who had already stepped back against a tree earlier in the day and dented his bumper, was really caught.

Breaking the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

As a guide for all this off-road excursion, it was my fault. I should have made sure he drove his truck closer to the edge of the puddle, as I was instructing in the video above.

Unfortunately, partly because of its dysfunctional rear blocker and bald tires, and especially due to the lack of ground clearance under the front suspension, Adam's white PRO-4X was stranded in a thick mud.

I jumped into the cold water to get part of the mud from the truck's front suspension cradle, but the bottom of the puddle was so soft and thick it was useless. We had to go by the trailer.

I hooked a strap to the hitch of the PRO-4X and then to the front tow hook of the SV. Chris backed up until the rope was taut, and then gradually pressed the rightmost pedal against the floor. Adam, with his truck in reverse, released the clutch and gave some gasoline, and the two VQ series engines sang a glorious melody that permeated the forest. But none of the vehicles moved.

Chris crawled forward, then started a little. The rope quickly lost all its slack, the black nose of the Nissan sank when the tow hook at the base of its fascia withstood the tension of the yellow belt. Still, there was no progress.

Finally, we turned to Chris's truck, and when Chris still couldn't pull out the PRO-4X by pulling on his hitch, I offered to take charge. My first tug felt like I was pulling an immovable wall; The belt we were using was not a starter belt, but only a nylon trailer belt with little stretch, so when the slack disappeared, the truck I was driving stopped abruptly and violently.

Having spent much of my adult life taking vehicles out of the mud wells, I knew I would eventually take this white truck out of the hole, but I didn't anticipate the amount of blows it would take.

The first damage was entirely my fault because I forgot to do something I always do when I try to tow a vehicle: I forgot to put a mat on the towing belt. In this case, the belt actually consisted of a real nylon strap tied to a tie down strap that had fallen off a large platform, but that had been reused to be a recovery belt.

The problem is that the nylon tie had no loops at its ends, so I simply tied the loops. This became evident when the belt broke in the knot when I pulled the black truck from a stop, it had created weaknesses in the rope. The knot now broken and heavy (because it was saturated with water) at the end of the rope, without mats on the floor to weigh it, shot violently towards the white truck and BANG. He hit the tailgate, leaving a dent. It's a bit difficult to see the damage, but it's a dent the size of a golf ball:

This could have caused someone an unpleasant bruise, and reminded me that I should never skip the "weigh the tow strap with a mat" step of the recovery process.

With half of the tear rope broken from the towing rope, we backed the black Frontier closer to the PRO-4X and did it simply with a single strap. After some violent pulls, the white truck left the ground, revealing more damage:

The lower part of the front fascia had come off, and it also had a ridiculously thin front skid plate that I thought was made of plastic, but apparently it was made of sheet metal.

wizard: Adam Miller

When we took the truck from the well, it was dark and cold, so we returned to the AirBnb. First, Adam and I went to O'Reilly Auto Parts to see if we could fix your faceplate and sliding plate, the last of which is shown below:

Outside it was quite miserable, but Adam and I found the bras in the store and we were able to put the protective plate and bottom fascia in a decent enough way. The next morning, Adam tied the fascia to the point where, unless you were looking for it, you probably wouldn't have noticed any damage.

That night, I replaced my Willys condenser, readjusted the points and in fact put the machine into operation.

Breaking my 1948 Willys CJ-2A on the trails

Image: Chris Burns

Of course, by the time the morning came, it was difficult to start, and finally I ran out of battery. The solution was what should be the most idiotic start procedure ever recorded in human history:

We hooked Adam’s Frontier's tow belt to the Willys, and used the driveway as a kind of "airstrip." We had about 100 yards to launch the Willys. I put the transmission in reverse, pressed my left foot against the clutch pedal and waited until Adam pulled me a few miles per hour, before quickly releasing the pedal and waiting for the rear tires to have enough traction to turn the engine. .

Image: Adam Miller

The tires slipped a lot, but they could turn the engine. The problem was that the engine was not idle. I had to keep the revolutions high or off, so to start the Jeep and keep it running, I had to release the clutch with the left foot, let the engine start, use the right foot to give gas to the engine. , use my left foot to quickly hit the clutch again so that I can shift from reverse to neutral, then quickly change my left foot to the brake pedal so as not to bump into Adam.

It was a whole process.

Image: Adam Miller

Over time, we warmed the Willys to the point where I was very inactive even with my foot without gas. Then we reached the trails and, for some reason, after I scratched some donuts (see below), the engine refused to idle again.

I hit the idle a little with a screwdriver, but even after that, I ended up driving on the trails with my foot squeezing the throttle at all times. This was not too difficult since the Jeep had such a low gear, but sometimes it had to stop, and I ended up stopping the engine several times. My friend Derek, who wore the black and gray sweater in the photo below, had a 12-volt battery and jumper cables in quick removal so he could quickly start up the Willys anytime the engine turned off. That poor bastard, Derek.

The rest of the day was very similar to the previous day, except that I was leading the pack in the Willys, and I can tell you this: I didn't care about anything. I mean, really, I sent it absolutely. I was planning to reluctantly sell the Willys the following week in an effort to rid my life of the load that has more than 10 cars. So I thought one last hardcore hooray in the old days seemed appropriate.

I pointed that Willys's nose directly to the heart of each mud pit along the way. The 5.38: 1 axis ratio, together with the low range ratio of 2.46: 1 and the first gear of 2.79: 1, produced a drag ratio of ~ 37: 1 that was sufficient for the small Jeep with its torque " Go Devil "134 cubic inch engine. The wheels kept spinning no matter how big the rock it hits or how thick the mud I went through; There was torque for days.

It was glorious I drove down the windshield and heard the classic high-pitched sound of that engine derived from World War II rumbling through the forest while the 31-inch all-terrain tires struggled and finally beat everything in their path. It was pure happiness, and it was hard not to fall in love with the unstoppable little 4×4 again.

Then my arrogance reached me:

Photo: Derek Moore

I pointed the Jeep towards the center of a fairly large mud pit, and after entering about six feet into it, the water level increased to an alarming level as the tires completely submerged themselves in the dirt.

I kept my foot on the accelerator, praying that the deep pit I was in would become a little less deep, but the Willys' forward progress ceased. I put the three-speed transmission in reverse to try to reverse, but then the engine turned off.

Image; Chris Burns

I rolled up my sleeves and put my hand in the cold water with the tow belt that someone had thrown at me. I finally found the hitch on the back of the Jeep, hooked the strap and grabbed my life while Chris took me out with his Frontier.

He pulled the Willys all the way back to a steep road near where we had parked the truck. Chris hooked the trailer, placed it at the bottom of the slope, and then we participated in a high-risk and low-intelligence trailer loading scheme that depended too much on gravity.

We estimate the width of the Willys track using the tow rope, and then we place the trailer ramps so far apart, before my friends pushed the Willys downhill with me behind the wheel, hurrying towards the back of the trailer, praying to the Jeep Gods we hadn't measured the width of the track badly.

Fortunately, we managed to upload the trailer without problems.

Adam # 2 climbed into a Nissan 370Z convertible that had strangely led to the trail with the heat of the explosion but the roof went down and left, while Derek, Chris and I began our long journey on Interstate 75 back to the area of Detroit

We arrived at my house quite late, we rolled the trailer Willys towards a nearby road and pushed the Jeep a few hundred meters down a sidewalk to my front yard, where it is today.

Then I drove another of my Jeeps to help Derek and Chris pull the trailer at my friend's house an hour away, and we all went home. A few days later, I went to check my Willys oil, and I realized that all the water that had entered the crankcase had turned into a block of ice, and I could not remove the dipstick.

A few weeks later, the weather became warmer, and this is what I found when I went to change my oil:

Yes, sometimes I surprise myself with my own stupidity.

Nissan border verdict

The Nissan Frontier is old. Its interior is full of many hard plastics with absolutely no indication that the design aesthetic was even a consideration. The gearshift of the manual transmission is strangely rubbery and unsatisfactory and the automatic does not have enough gears, the trip is quite hard on dirt paths of the washing board, the truck is heavy, sucks fuel like crazy, its engine hums in the road, and according to Adam, is not the most reliable machine.

But it sounds pretty good, it feels reasonably powerful, it's the right size for a medium-sized truck, you don't have to get the top specs model to have a really decent off-road capability, and above all, you can have a lot of fun in one.

The Frontier is priced similar to that of a Ford Ranger; You can get a 4×4 crew cabin for less than $ 32,000. If you choose between the two and have the same price, then you will want the Ranger (the Ford is simply more modern; it literally has twice as many gears as the Nissan).

But if you can find a cheap Frontier, and you are looking for a small truck that can be driven off the road, I tell you to go ahead and pull the trigger. I bet you'll like the old workhorse.

