What happens if we stop throwing things? This is what it takes to live "zero waste"

SALT LAKE CITY – The United States is already the most wasteful country in the world, but during the holiday season, those statistics increase. According to an estimate cited by the Environmental Protection Agency, US household waste increases by more than 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

It is a time of excessive consumption, with lots of leftover food, gift wrapping, shopping bags and packaging of products that contribute an additional 1 million tons of garbage per week. Most, including compostable food and recyclable paper and plastic, are buried in landfills and an important part ends up polluting our environment and oceans, says Eric DesRoberts, senior manager of the Washington-based Trash Free Seas Alliance Alliance DC

"What keeps me optimistic is that all the trash we see in the ocean has gone through someone's fingertips at some point," said DesRoberts. "There is a solution for this that we can all be a part of, and there is a role for everyone."

A growing number of people around the world are taking that feeling seriously by saying "zero waste", which means they throw nothing at all. Bea Johnson, 45, a resident of Mill Valley, California, is credited with having started the movement more than 10 years ago. He now has more than almost 250,000 followers on Instagram, and his book, "Zero Waste Home," has been translated into more than 25 languages. The search term "zero waste" yields 234 million results on Google.

Due to Johnson's example, thousands of followers have been inspired to try to recycle or reuse the things they use. Some of the most dedicated collect the small amount of garbage that they cannot avoid in a single glass jar. Others, such as Jamaica Trinnaman, a Salt Lake City resident, have opened stores that sell food and consumer products without packaging.

Garbage collected by Bea Johnson's family between 2011 and 2019.

Courtesy of Bea Johnson

It may seem extreme, especially in a place that is far from oceans like Utah, and where there is a large, albeit finite, amount of landfill space. And given that corporations such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé and PepsiCo are responsible for the largest amount of plastic waste, it is easy to question what difference people can make individually. But Johnson, 48, says living without waste is not as difficult as it seems and the benefits are not just for the environment. Garbage disposal also leads to financial savings, healthier options and a simpler life, he said.

“I remain very optimistic. Many people focus on the environment. They have seen some documentaries or have seen a lot of news, and they feel paralyzed thinking that what they do will not have an impact because the problem is too big, "Johnson said." We have shown that what a family does can have a great impact. "

A movement

In 2006, Johnson moved with her husband and two children, ages 5 and 6, from a house to an apartment closer to the city. There, they discovered the benefits of a minimalist lifestyle and also began to consider its environmental impact.

"I came across the term zero waste, which was then used to describe waste management practices at the city level," said Johnson. "When I saw that term, a light bulb went on in my head."

Johnson began cutting household waste and sharing his trip with the world. Since 2008, his entire family has produced approximately one trash can per year. That compares to the average American who produces 4.5 pounds per day.

Bea Johnson, 45, lives in Mill Valley, California, and is credited with starting the zero waste movement more than a decade ago.

Nikola Bruncová

To minimize waste, Johnson buys at farmers' markets or buys his food in bulk without packing. She buys second-hand clothes for herself and her family and makes sure to recycle the fabric. For cleaning products, it depends on vinegar, water and Castile soap. And instead of material goods, his family enjoys experiences such as museums, parks and live entertainment.

She follows the 5-R method: reject, reduce, reuse, recycle, rot. The order is important, he says, because putting something in a recycle bin does not always guarantee that it will become a new product. In May, Deseret News reported that, according to an estimate, 40% of items placed in recycling bins in Utah finally ended up in landfills.

"Many people in the world are completely disconnected from the impacts of their consumption," Johnson said.

But it was not always like this. Plastic was invented in the early twentieth century, bringing with it a myriad of products that can change lives and even save lives. Since then, the amount produced has almost doubled every decade to the point that the world now produces 380 million tons of plastic every year. Today, food, cosmetics and a host of consumer goods are wrapped in plastic that must be discarded immediately after purchase. According to the United Nations, only 9% of all the plastic produced has been recycled.

"There is a great deal of savoir-faire that has been completely lost over the years with our consumer society," said Johnson. "Whether it's tissues, or taking a container to the store or using a double-edged razor instead of a disposable one, or using rags instead of paper towels."

"The best advantage of zero waste is to return to a simpler life."

What can a person do?

Several bloggers, including Lily Cameron, 33, who lives in Marin, California, have followed in Johnson's footsteps. But a waste-free lifestyle is still far from conventional.

Cameron and her husband have an online store where they sell kitchen, cleaning and beauty products without plastic that come in recyclable containers. The idea arose from his frustration at the difficulty of finding waste-free supplies, such as silicone sandwich bags or wood cleaning brushes, and ordering them online, only to discover that they were wrapped in plastic.

Cameron says that in terms of living without waste, makeup remains the biggest challenge. In August, he reviewed five different types of mascara that come in refillable or recyclable containers. One company, Elate Beauty, recommends breaking the bamboo mascara tube and composting it instead of throwing it away. The plastic wand used to apply the mascara can be donated to a wildlife refuge where it will be used to groom small animals. A single tube costs $ 28.

“Anything above $ 8 is off the table for me. There has to be a better, and more affordable way, "wrote one commentator.

"You have to make it work for you, and there are certainly budget restrictions for many people," Cameron said.

But living without waste doesn't have to cost more, says Cameron, and many people find that they actually save money in general because they are reusing and reusing old items instead of buying new ones. Despite the challenges, Cameron believes that a person can make a difference by not wasting anything.

"The more these plastic-free solutions become more widespread, the more people who skip the plastic bags, bring their own containers and say no to the plastic straws, you can see that it is becoming fashionable," Cameron said. "I am very positive about the impact that each of us can have individually. You are really seeing it with this movement."

Cameron and Johnson agree that people play a vital role, but corporations must lead the way and make waste-free options more accessible.

Grid View

Bea Johnson, who lives in California, buys at Whole Foods. Everything you buy can be consumed, reused, recycled or composted. Nicole Markwald

In response to pressure from consumers and advocates, several companies are already taking action. Starbucks has pledged to remove plastic straws from all its stores by 2020. Evian said it would produce all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic by 2025. McDonald's has set a number of sustainability goals, which include that 100% of consumer packaging comes from "renewable, recycled or certified sources" by 2025. And Coca-Cola Company has promised to collect and recycle the equivalent of each bottle or can that it can sell by 2030.

In 2017, Trinnaman opened a store without packages called Hello! Bulk in Salt Lake City that takes everything from hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner and body wash to foods such as dried fruits, spices and pastries. The store model requires customers to bring their own containers and pay for the products by weight. Hi! Bulk is one of 46,000 stores in more than 160 countries that offer bulk purchases, according to Johnson's web application, Bulk Finder.

Trinnaman believes that as demand for such stores increases, supermarket chains will have to do the same.

“This is a wave that is in motion. We can't stop this wave, "he said.

For now, starting with little is enough.

"We believe that zero waste can be intimidating for people," said Trinnaman. “Start by considering the end of your product. Every time you look at the packaging, you think, is it something you can reuse and reuse?

10 ways to start reducing your waste:

Bring a reusable water bottle.

Say no to plastic straws

Buy in bulk

Buy in thrift stores

Go to a farmers market

Take reusable bags to the supermarket and skip the product bags.

Bring your own reusable containers to restaurants instead of using styrofoam for leftovers.

Replace plastic sandwich bags with reusable silicone alternatives

Replace paper towels and napkins with reusable cloths.

