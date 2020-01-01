What does the launch of Exum of the 49ers mean for the return of Tartt: The Reporter

Loading...

Consider this as a sign that strong insurance Jaquiski Tartt will return for the 49ers playoff race: Antone Exum was eliminated on Wednesday.

Tartt's December 1 rib fracture led the 49ers to re-sign Exum, and they used it only on special teams in the last five games, while Tartt recovered and Marcell Harris started very safely.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.

Tartt's return would benefit the 49ers' communication, tackling and coverage aspects once the playoffs open on January 11 in a divisional round game.

Exum was cut to make room for nose tackle Earl Mitchell, who agreed to return Tuesday, as previously reported.

The No. 49-seed 49ers (13-3) will learn their opponent from Sunday's wild card games, probably the winner in the No. 4 home game Philadelphia Eagles against No. 5 Seattle Seahawks, unless No. 6 Minnesota The Vikings disturbed the No. 3 New Orleans Saints.