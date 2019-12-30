What does Riverside Blue look like on the BMW X6 M50i 2020?

Loading...

When it comes to pitched roofs, it is easier to justify a more flamboyant body color than with a more traditional passenger carrier, especially if the first is designed to be as aggressive as the BMW X6.

The one pictured here, parked at the Abu Dhabi car manufacturer, carries Riverside Blue Metallic on the outside, a $ 550 option on a basic X6 specification in the US, but does not cost anything extra on the M50i version.

As fans of the German brand will know for sure, the color blue is quite popular with vehicles with M badges, so although Riverside Blue is a bit darker than your exotic Yas Marina Blue, it still matches the middle color in the M – Division logo.

Regarding the interior, we are looking at a Full Black Merino setup, which is an expensive option of $ 3,350, just like the Professional Professional system of $ 2,200 in the back or the Surround Sound system of $ 3,400 Bowers & Wilkins.

Without options, the 2020 BMW X6 M50i is priced from $ 85,650, but as you can see, not much is needed for the specification to jump past $ 90,000, or even beyond $ 100,000 if you feel generous towards yourself and you start different add packages.

Finally, there is of course much more to this car than it appears at first sight. The 4.4-liter V8 engine with dual turbocharger of the X6 M50i produces 523 hp (530 hp) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, which is sufficient to reach 96 km / h in 4.1 seconds reach – or 4.2 seconds if you count at 100 km / h (62 mph). So there is no lack of performance.

