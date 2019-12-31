What does Mitt Romney look for after the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Senator Mitt Romney called for stricter sanctions and world condemnation of Iran after protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad to protest US airstrikes against a group of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

The Utah Republican said in a tweet that the attack is further proof that Iran is increasing its provocation and destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

“Iraq must take responsibility for helping defend our embassy. Iran must feel the condemnation of all civilized nations and our sanctions against Iran must be hardened further, ”Romney tweeted.

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the embassy complex in Baghdad Tuesday, breaking a main gate and setting fire to a reception area in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory, according to the Associated Press.

US guards threw tear gas and a cloud of smoke rose over the embassy grounds.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the complex and at least three US soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building. A man in a loudspeaker urged the mafia not to enter the complex, saying: "The message was delivered."

There were no reports of victims. The State Department said all US personnel were safe and there were no plans to evacuate the embassy.

The State Department also said that the US ambassador. UU. In Iraq, Matther Tueller, a Brigham Young University graduate, returned to the embassy after "a previously scheduled personal trip."

“Iran killed an American contractor and wounded many. We respond strongly, and we always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack against the US embassy in Iraq. They will be completely responsible. In addition, we hope that Iraq will use its forces to protect the Embassy, ​​and we will notify you! ”Said President Donald Trump in a tweet.

Trump then tweeted: "For those millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and don't want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is their moment!"

The United States is sending additional forces to support embassy personnel, according to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Romney and Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Met with Iraqi government leaders and US diplomats in Baghdad during a trip to the Middle East in April. Romney is the president and Murphy, the senior member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism.

“Last spring, I was honored to meet some of our dedicated diplomatic and military personnel working at the United States Embassy in Baghdad. They work tirelessly to protect our interests and support a peaceful, independent and prosperous future for the Iraqi people. We're with them, ”Romney tweeted on Tuesday.

In some parts of the world there is a question about whether American and coalition troops are needed in Iraq, Romney said after the April trip. But he said he heard from Iraqi leaders that the presence of the US coalition is essential for the perception of stability in the country.

Murphy blames Trump's policy in the Middle East for Tuesday's violence.

“The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrible but predictable. Trump has made the United States helpless in the Middle East. No one fears us, nobody listens to us. America has been reduced to snuggling in safe rooms, waiting for the bad guys to leave. What a misfortune, ”he tweeted.