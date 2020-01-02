What do you want to know about this $ 42,000 Mini JCW Hardtop Knights Edition?

Loading...

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik) Counterteer Your real stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

The last time I drove a two-door Mini in 2013 was the Mini Cooper Coupe, you know, the one that looked like a hat. But I liked that and it was quite fun, especially with the manual. Now I'm going around that idea with the John Hardtop Knights Mini Edition John Cooper Works 2019. What do you want to know about it?

Call me a lousy traditionalist, but I'm not too interested in these four-door minis that people walk with today. It is true that I never paid much attention to Minis, but now that I am driving one, I have begun. There are many more four-door minis on the road than two-door ones. And to those people I say: cowards. You bought a stretched Mini, which defeats the entire purpose of a Mini.

The Mini I have is the JCW Hardtop, but it is also the Knights Edition, which means that it comes standard with the black and silver exterior color scheme. The Mini badges are piano black, which I love, and so is the fuel filler cap. It has a six-speed automatic transmission that is connected to a 2.0-liter turbo four engine that produces 228 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. Everything that is sent to the front wheels.

The Mini is not a fast car, and I agree with that. Nor does it feel particularly light. But the resulting feeling behind the wheel is that of a car that is robust and substantial. It feels solid, and this one is also quite difficult. I am not sure that it will follow the rhythm of a Miata in sharp turns, but you will still have fun at your own pace.

How much? Get ready: the base price is $ 31,900, but the Knights edition, the touchscreen navigation package and other accessories increase the final price of my loan to $ 42,565.

Ask away!

