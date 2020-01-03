What do the next-generation statistics say about Drew Lock's audition?

Loading...

December 8, 2019; Houston, TX, United States; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) reacts after a touchdown while running the Phillip Lindsay runner (no photo) during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos seem to have finally found their solution as quarterback in the form of Drew Lock, who had an impressive rookie campaign, completing nearly 65 percent of his attempts for more than 1,000 yards, with seven touchdowns to only three interceptions. .

That said, the rookie had his problems and stood out in some unexpected areas. Specifically in regards to which areas of the Drew Lock field was better in targeting.

When Lock entered the initial alignment, the general consensus was that the Broncos should execute plays with easily defined readings that break towards the sideline. This would allow Lock to take advantage of his world-class arm strength, while staying away from the confusing area between the hashes, where Lock's field vision was still developing.

However, when looking at Lock's next-generation statistics table, it seems that the Broncos should have been doing the exact opposite.

Drew Lock's Next Gen statistics are courtesy of ESPN.

Lock stood out when he shot midfield, as it was undoubtedly his best third of the field to pitch. He completed 43 of his 54 attempts when he aimed at the middle third of the field, scoring three touchdowns in a single interception. Lock obtained a pin rating of 118.8 in deep passes to midfield, 95.3 in intermediate passes, 93.9 in short passes and 118.2 on screens. All these are better than the league averages, 31.2, 4.0, 4.0 and 23.4 points better respectively.

In his two best games of the season, at home against the Lions and in Houston, Lock made a combined total of 21 of 23 scoring three touchdowns and not throwing a single interception when he aimed at the center of the defense. In his two worst games of the season, in Kansas City and at home against the Chargers, Lock hit 12 of 17 in the midfield, with no touchdowns and an interception.

In fact, the area in which Lock struggled most, was throwing deeply to any sideline, but especially to the one on the right. On targets more than ten yards down the field to the right side, Lock completed only four of his 19 attempts, scoring two touchdowns and throwing two interceptions. However, outside their debut game, those numbers are an even worse 2 by 14 with two interceptions.

When throwing field down to the left, Lock was a more respectable player, although still problematic, 8 of 18 without touchdowns or interceptions.

Lock will have to improve its launches to the limits in 2020, as defenses begin to adapt to what it does best. Rich Scangarello should also take these numbers into account next season when designing plays for his new quarterback.