A cheerful look at the news of the day:

This is the week when Americans everywhere will stop their deep and dark conspiracy theories about people in the opposite political party and anxiously wait for a man in a red suit who apparently knows when we are sleeping, when we are awake and if have been good or bad

—

Maybe Santa is really just a secret NSA plot.

—

Life in the United States becomes increasingly complicated. Now people want to accuse Luke Skywalker.

—

Writing for Forbes, film critic Scott Mendelson said the new movie is the worst Star Wars movie. He said he takes the long series of films "from a children's franchise to one aimed at nostalgic adults who long for a time when they thought they were the most important generation." Wait. They were not?

—

Alyssa Wilkinson of Vox said: "The Rise of Skywalker falls somewhere between a crowded end of fans and a yawn party." Now that I think about it, that looks a lot like the political trial hearings of the House.

—

I'm glad that, after 42 years, we can all recover our lives. Let's see now, in what period was that algebra test, again?

—

Regardless of what critics say, however, Star Wars fever has infected much of the nation. It has even hit Washington strangely, as when the House of Representatives president, Nancy Pelosi, moved her fingers to the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, last week and said: "These are not the articles of judgment politician you are looking for. "

—

Democrats in the House said they had to hurry to pass articles of political judgment because time was of the essence. Then they refused to pass them to the Senate for a trial. Nancy Pelosi wants to wait … presumably until a future date when Democrats take control of the Senate.

—

But regardless of that, the fever has even affected England, where Boris Johnson released his own Star Wars sequel, called, The Brexit Strikes Back.

—

Utah lawmakers have their own adventure film, called The Return of the Swamp Monster from Food Taxes. Fans wait to see if Jon Huntsman Jr. will rise again to kill the beast.