What daily beast readers bought the most this year

Loading...

As we enter the New Year, we have decided to pick up on the products that you, dear Scout readers, have purchased all year round. From woolen Allbirds shoes to iced coffeemakers and instant jars, you've bought thousands of items that have made your cupboards, bedrooms, kitchens and living more enjoyable. Here is the top 25. And as always, if you're looking for recommendations for specific products in 2020, we're all listening.

With a simple, easy-to-wear silhouette for men and women, it's really no surprise that the Allbirds Runners, both the originals and the new Mizzle raincoat collection, were the favorites of discerning readers. They are light, breathable and washable. What more could you ask of a wool sneaker? If you're not really a sneaker but are intrigued by Allbirds, I recommend that you try their ballerinas.

Instant Pot Duo 60 321 Electric Pressure Cooker

It wouldn't be a complete list of bestsellers without Instant Pot. The Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 is the model readers have bought the most, combining seven different cooking methods into one easy-to-use gadget. It's big enough to make big meals, perfect for leftovers, but it won't take up a ton of precious counter space.

Patented luxury frozen coffee machine Takeya Cold Brew

I wrote about how the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew iced coffee machine can be the best way to make iced coffee and the discerning readers seemed to agree. This easy to put and forget iced coffee maker can help you save money and drink more coffee at home. Simply fill the middle filter with coffee grounds of your choice, fill the pitcher with water and let it sit in your fridge overnight.

Secura French Press Coffee Maker

If you want to update your press game in French, here is the Rolls Royce. Made of shiny stainless steel, this insulated version will keep your freshly brewed coffee hotter than your average French press.

The latest Echo Dot iteration was the best to date. The curved body allows it to blend into its environment. Control lights, locks and your fate (sort of) with this hockey puck-sized device.

Hair and ear clipper

Be sure to clean things up with this best-selling hair and nose clipper. It runs on battery and is ready to keep your stray facial hair in place.

One of the best updates for an Amazon device came in the form of the new Kindle Paperwhite. With 2x storage and sealing capabilities, it's easily the best way to read more books in 2020.

Nodpod weighted sleep mask

Relaxing was the name of the game in 2019 for Scout readers. The Nodpod is a weighted eye mask that can help you get restful sleep (or nap) no matter what. The pressure helps you relax in a deeper sleep and the soft arms that wrap around each other make it easier to sleep. The enlightened contributor Rachel Krantz called it "the most essential addition to my sleep hygiene (already obsessive and stuffed with gadgets). "

2 Pack Pixio Shredded Memory Foam Pillows

When it comes to pillows, personalization is the key. Enlightened readers loved this pack of two shredded memory foam pillows because they are fully customizable. You can add or subtract as much foam as you want.

Reusable Silicone Food Bag Stasher

The Stasher reusable silicone sandwich bag can help you reduce your dependence on single use plastic in the kitchen. These bags are reusable, dishwasher safe, microwave safe and even oven safe. You can store food there, cook it and freeze it.

Another addition to the sustainability efforts of Scout readers has been the Standard Baggu bags. These nylon tote bags are available in dozens of designs and colors, in multiple sizes and can easily be stored in their own carrying bag. Use one to carry your groceries, extra shoes and more. If you already have one and want to expand your Baggu collection, check out Jacqui Kenyon's top picks.

When it comes to eye gel, the Baebody Eye Gel has some of the best reviews we have seen on Amazon and informed readers feel in love. This gentle eye gel can help reduce puffiness, puffiness and wrinkles.

We looked at the best waffle knit towels on the market and Parachute waffle knit towels came out on top. They are available in many colors and sizes, absorb quickly and dry quickly, and are super light.

CBD was the trend of the year and discerning readers loved Charlotte's CBD Calm and Sleep CBD gums. These gums are made with natural juices and CBD hemp to soothe the mind and calm the nerves. You can learn a little more about the difference between CBD and hemp here.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

One of the best ways to invest in yourself in the New Year is to get a massage device at home. This Naipo bestseller sinks deep into the knots with massage knots and heats the work through sore muscles. It was one of our best choices for back massagers on Amazon.

The Trtl cushion is a lightweight, easy-to-use travel cushion that really works. It is wrapped in soft microfiber and supports your neck while being able to store and take up little space in hand luggage.

Shoulder bag Kate Spade New York Lana Grove Street

You really can't go wrong with a classic handbag. The Kate Spade Grove Street Lana has a zip fastening, top handles and an adjustable strap. This style has been a hit every time we've covered Kate Spade's surprise sale this year, but you can find it on Amazon now.

The all-new Fire 7 tablet is the perfect size for a traveling companion. It has up to 32 GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM and is available in several colors. Store it on a trip for an easy way to stream your favorite movies or read a new book without taking up too much space.

Enlightened readers love wardrobe items that serve a dual purpose. Everlane Performance Chinos have sporty features such as four-way stretch fabric, sweat-wicking capabilities and quick-dry features, but are great for the office.

When Catch and Kill was released, the Daily Beast covered it from several angles and readers wanted to have a chance to read it themselves. This Ronan Farrow developer was one of the most commented outings of the year.

Belei Beauty Solutions Deluxe Mini-Size Skin Care Set

This year, Amazon launched its own beauty brand called Belei. This skin care set is light, easy to use and affordable. It is formulated without sulfates, perfumes, parabens, phthalates, so it is perfect for all skin types.

Anker PowerCore 5000 portable charger,

Bigger is not always better and the Anker PowerCore + Mini has proven it. This lipstick-sized power bank was a favorite with discerning readers, probably because it can fully charge an iPhone and barely takes up all the space in a bag or even a pocket .

My Sheets Rock is only one type of leaf and it is a good leaf. Regulator sheets are light, breathable and wicking away moisture. They can even minimize odors if you tend to sweat during sleep.

A classic cashmere sweater is a no-brainer and one of the best on the market is the Everlane Cashmere Longsleeve Crew. Enlightened readers bought hundreds of cashmere items from Everlane, but this feminine style was by far the most popular. (Don't worry, it's also for men.)

If something is called "ultimate," there must be something special about it. The Food52 Ultimate apron has pockets with conversion tables, hidden pot holders and a set of extra long sized ties to keep everything secure.

Scouted selects the products independently and the prices reflect what was available at the time of publication. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more offers. If you buy something from our publications, we can earn a small commission.

. (tagsToTranslate) Scouted (t) Roundup