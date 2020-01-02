What Californians can do about the spooky data collection in 2020 – The Reporter

Loading...

Starting on New Year's Day, Californians scared of the treasure of personal data that companies collect in their online purchases, searches and social media habits will get new privacy rights that will allow them to opt out of selling their information or share and allow them to demand that it will be removed.

"This is really a defining moment for consumers," said Scott W. Pink, a Menlo Park lawyer who advises companies on cybersecurity and privacy. "It is the first law in the United States outside specialized industries, such as medical care, that provides consumers with some degree of control and access to the data collected in them."

The California Consumer Privacy Act passed in June 2018 was inspired by public outrage over data breaches in large companies such as Facebook, Yahoo and Equifax that exposed consumers to possible fraud and misuse of their personal information, and by the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union.

The new law requires companies to disclose their data collection and exchange practices and allows consumers to opt out and require companies to delete the information collected about them. It prohibits companies from penalizing consumers with higher rates or less services for exercising their privacy rights and selling information on children under 16 without their explicit consent.

But the questions continue to spin as companies strive to comply. The state attorney general is still finalizing the proposed regulations aimed at guiding consumers and businesses in order to meet the July deadline when execution is expected to begin.

And consumer and business advocates continue to discuss whether the new privacy provisions go too far or not enough, with the proposed state and federal substitutes in process.

Jessica Melugin, a policy analyst at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a group of free-market experts in Washington, DC, said Europe's privacy regulations, which went into effect one month before the Legislature passed California law, already They are revealing unwanted consequences.

"We have to look in Europe to see how this has gone, and it is not particularly encouraging," Melugin said, citing reports that large companies that collect data have increased their market share. “The big players have gotten bigger since that regulation came into effect, simply because larger companies can afford to comply with these regulations. It will do more to solidify the biggest players. You can see it now: all privacy attorneys and compliance specialists are being paid. ”

Alastair Mactaggart, the San Francisco real estate developer and privacy advocate, whose electoral law proposal prompted the California Legislature to pass the law, is so frustrated by the lobbying efforts of the industry to weaken it that it is seeking a new measure for the November 2020 ballot.

"Some of the world's largest companies have actively and explicitly prioritized the weakening of the CCPA," Mactaggart said in announcing his proposed new initiative in September.

Others urge federal legislation to avoid a mosaic of state data privacy laws. Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of Fremont, presented an Internet Bill of Rights in 2018 that has generated bipartisan interest.

Consumers already had some privacy rights under federal and state law before the California Consumer Privacy Act.

The Federal Online Children's Privacy Protection Act of 1998 requires parental consent before collecting personal online information from children 12 years of age and under and gives them the right to view and request removal. The new California law adds that children up to 16 years old must give their consent for the sale of their data online.

A state law, the California Online Privacy Protection Act, already required companies to publish an online privacy policy explaining what information they collect about consumers, how it could be shared and any process to review it or make changes. The new law requires companies to disclose information collected on demand, free of charge, up to twice in a 12-month period. Companies must also disclose the types of information, with what type of recipients it is shared and the business reason for collecting it.

In preparation for the new law, Facebook, for example, now tells California customers that the information it collects may include "Internet activity information or other electronic network, including content that it sees or interacts with," and "photos and facial images that can be used to create facial recognition templates if you or others choose to provide it and have the settings activated. "

Facebook, surprised by the 2018 revelations that millions of its clients obtained their personal data from their profiles by a British political consulting firm without their consent, now offers Californians a "click here" link to exercise their "right to know "or your" right to request removal. "

The new law applies to businesses that operate in California with gross revenues of more than $ 25 million that collect personal information from 50,000 or more consumers per year or generate at least half of their income from the sale of such information. Critics argue that they may include many companies that may not seem to be the main objectives of the law, such as a pizzeria or a supermarket.

The law allows the attorney general to enforce most of the provisions, although individual consumers may sue companies for data breaches. Companies could receive a fine of up to $ 7,500 for each violation.

Following the passage of the law in 2018, industry advocates managed to defeat the bills that would have required consumers to "opt for" before companies could use their personal data and allowed them to sue companies for a wider range of violations.

Mactaggart had said he was inspired to propose the privacy law after a friend who worked at a technology company told him he would be terrified if he knew how much information was collected about him. His proposed initiative for 2020 would increase penalties for violating children's privacy. It would also create a new privacy enforcement agency and strengthen protections for confidential financial, health, location and race data.

But Pink said that while the Legislature made a series of changes to help companies comply with the new law, "it is clear that it intends to maintain the main protections in force" and that the new law "will impose significant new obligations on the companies that do business in California. "