What are we going to do with this $ 1,500 high-mile Plymouth Voyager with a better five-speed interior?

Taking a Mopar minivan from the 80s with a change of levers and getting it off is not a new idea. But somehow, as 2019 ends, it remains relevant.

He had thought that all these cars had been scrapped or exchanged with turbo and abandoned to oblivion. That's what I would have been doing if I had the space and the necessary boredom. Maybe in this universe I am still living in California, my first generation of RX-7 has not reached anywhere, and I added a second car to my fleet instead of finishing that imaginary rotary project.

But that is neither here nor there!

What we have here is a special of the high plains of Boulder, Colorado, published on the Facebook Marketplace, the Craigslist for people who are on their phones all day. (Note the vertical photos, even.) The list describes a car in perfect condition, and by perfect, I mean it has a clean body and a clutch. What else do you really need?

There is also a cute dog in the photos. It can't be bad anyway, the listing:

REDUCED PRICE Sale of cancer forces. 1989 Plymouth Van Voyager SE Special transport. Seats for 5. STICK 5 speeds! The engine was rebuilt by PO, Trans shaft just after by a shop in Cheyenne, Wy .. Decent tires, front axle and new Rt CV, new battery, works well and strong, as well as economically. The heat works well / the air was removed years ago. You need a compressor to reconnect. Ready to roll anywhere.

Mileage is a claim of 236,000. I can see this car either reaching a million miles, or about 236,001. There is not a lot of space in the middle.

The seller also points out that they would be willing to exchange for a GMC Jimmy K5 square body, which seems equally resistant and locked.

I have a strong feeling that I am not mature enough for this vehicle. I'd like to get the shit out of it, tear it down gravel roads, the front wheels spinning like hell, bicycles and friends spinning in the back. Something would break and, hopefully, it would be an axis before some of my bones.

But if I'm not buying it, which one of you is it?

